Morocco foiled a new attempt by migrants to break into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta

Moroccan security forces thwarted an attempt by more than 100 migrants on August 15 to illegally cross the land border and enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, detaining some of those involved and using tear gas. Local media report this, UNN writes.

Details

The migrants attempted to scale the border fence, carrying pickaxes, ropes, and other equipment to overcome it. Moroccan security forces had reinforced security in the area in advance because of calls on social media for a new mass border crossing.

According to Spanish media, the group was intercepted approximately 3 km from the border with Ceuta. Moroccan police cordoned off the area and dispersed the migrants, after which some of them were detained.

Morocco reinforces security after mass breach

According to the Moroccan authorities, most participants in the new attempt were from countries in sub-Saharan Africa. The Spanish side also increased the presence of security forces in Ceuta, but it did not have to intervene directly to repel the breach.

Spain and Morocco strengthen the border amid fears of a new wave of migrants in Ceuta

The new attempt occurred after a large influx of migrants at the end of July. At that time, more than 70,000 people tried to enter Ceuta, and the death toll from that tragedy reached at least 94 people.

Following the July events, Morocco and Spain significantly reinforced border security. Spain sent additional police and military forces to Ceuta, while Morocco increased the number of security forces near the border and began countering new attempts at organized crossings.

Morocco threatens to suspend extradition treaty with Spain over migration crisis