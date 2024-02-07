Morning Russian missile attack did not cause critical consequences for the power system, no deficit is expected - Ukrenergo

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 72564 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118117 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122914 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164863 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165254 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267731 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176865 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166848 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148613 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237782 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100657 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 66136 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 38603 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 34879 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 48299 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267726 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237776 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223093 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248554 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234674 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118110 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100436 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100870 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117367 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118003 views
Morning Russian missile attack did not cause critical consequences for the power system, no deficit is expected - Ukrenergo

Morning Russian missile attack did not cause critical consequences for the power system, no deficit is expected - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102512 views

An early morning Russian missile attack caused blackouts in Kyiv and Kharkiv, damaging local power grids, while Ukraine's national grid remained stable and no power shortages were expected.

Russia's morning missile attack did not cause critical consequences for the stable operation of the power system, but there are blackouts in Kyiv and Kharkiv due to damage to the power grids. In the east, a substation was shelled again. No deficit in the power system is expected. This was reported by NPC "Ukrenergo" on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Consequences of the attack

"Due to the damage to two 110 kV high-voltage lines, 19,400 consumers and healthcare facilities in Kyiv were cut off from electricity. Emergency repair works are underway. The power supply will be restored within 3-4 hours," Ukrenergo said.

"In Kharkiv, about 1,000 consumers were cut off from electricity due to damage to Kharkivoblenergo's networks," the statement also said.

Ukrenergo's high-voltage power lines are said to be operating normally.

Consumption and generation

As of 09:30 today, the level of electricity consumption is 5.8% lower than on Tuesday, February 6. "The reasons are that electricity consumption decreases during missile attacks," Ukrenergo noted.

It is noted that "the electricity generated by power plants of all types is enough to ensure the power supply of all legal and household consumers". "No deficit is expected in the power system," Ukrenergo said.

During the day, 2 power units at thermal power plants were taken out of service for emergency repairs, as indicated. At nuclear power plants, the power output of one of the power units was reduced for repair work.

Emergency assistance

"On the night of February 7, at the request of the Polish operator PSE, emergency assistance for the Polish power system was activated in the total amount of 1200 MWh. This is not a commercial import, but a type of emergency assistance. The windy weather in Poland contributed to the operation of renewable energy plants. As a result, from 00:00 to 06:00, during the hours of minimum consumption, the Polish power system had a surplus of electricity and requested assistance from neighboring countries in its consumption. Ukraine thus received additional electricity," the company said.

Export/import

Exports are currently carried out at night and during the day to Slovakia, Romania and Moldova. Electricity is imported throughout the day from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova, the NPC reported.

Networks

"Last night, Russians again shelled a Ukrenergo substation located in the frontline area in the east," the company said.

It is also noted that as a result of rocket and artillery shelling, there are damages to the networks of Kharkivoblenergo and the frontline regions.

There are also new damages due to shelling in the networks of Dnipropetrovska, Donetska and Mykolaivska oblasts.

Due to weather conditions, 14 settlements in the Volyn region were cut off from electricity in the morning.

For technical reasons, there are outages in Kirovohrad region.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
donetskDonetsk
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
mykolaivMykolaiv
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

