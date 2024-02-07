Morning Russian missile attack did not cause critical consequences for the power system, no deficit is expected - Ukrenergo

Russia's morning missile attack did not cause critical consequences for the stable operation of the power system, but there are blackouts in Kyiv and Kharkiv due to damage to the power grids. In the east, a substation was shelled again. No deficit in the power system is expected. This was reported by NPC "Ukrenergo" on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Consequences of the attack

"Due to the damage to two 110 kV high-voltage lines, 19,400 consumers and healthcare facilities in Kyiv were cut off from electricity. Emergency repair works are underway. The power supply will be restored within 3-4 hours," Ukrenergo said.

"In Kharkiv, about 1,000 consumers were cut off from electricity due to damage to Kharkivoblenergo's networks," the statement also said.

Ukrenergo's high-voltage power lines are said to be operating normally.

Consumption and generation

As of 09:30 today, the level of electricity consumption is 5.8% lower than on Tuesday, February 6. "The reasons are that electricity consumption decreases during missile attacks," Ukrenergo noted.

It is noted that "the electricity generated by power plants of all types is enough to ensure the power supply of all legal and household consumers". "No deficit is expected in the power system," Ukrenergo said.

During the day, 2 power units at thermal power plants were taken out of service for emergency repairs, as indicated. At nuclear power plants, the power output of one of the power units was reduced for repair work.

Emergency assistance

"On the night of February 7, at the request of the Polish operator PSE, emergency assistance for the Polish power system was activated in the total amount of 1200 MWh. This is not a commercial import, but a type of emergency assistance. The windy weather in Poland contributed to the operation of renewable energy plants. As a result, from 00:00 to 06:00, during the hours of minimum consumption, the Polish power system had a surplus of electricity and requested assistance from neighboring countries in its consumption. Ukraine thus received additional electricity," the company said.

Export/import

Exports are currently carried out at night and during the day to Slovakia, Romania and Moldova. Electricity is imported throughout the day from Slovakia, Romania and Moldova, the NPC reported.

Networks

"Last night, Russians again shelled a Ukrenergo substation located in the frontline area in the east," the company said.

It is also noted that as a result of rocket and artillery shelling, there are damages to the networks of Kharkivoblenergo and the frontline regions.

There are also new damages due to shelling in the networks of Dnipropetrovska, Donetska and Mykolaivska oblasts.

Due to weather conditions, 14 settlements in the Volyn region were cut off from electricity in the morning.

For technical reasons, there are outages in Kirovohrad region.