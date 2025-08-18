Morning attack on Kharkiv: death toll rises, 1-year-old boy killed

The number of dead as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv on the morning of August 18 has increased to three people, including a one-year-old child. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, another 17 people were injured, including six children.

A woman has just been unblocked from under the rubble. Alive. Doctors are working with her. ... Another person was pulled out from under the rubble - fortunately, alive. Now emergency doctors are working with him - wrote Terekhov.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified that a small boy died as a result of the enemy strike,

It became known about a deceased 55-year-old woman in the Industrial District as a result of an enemy UAV hitting an apartment building. At this moment, the number of dead has increased to three people. ... According to preliminary information, rescuers unblocked a woman from under the rubble who may be the mother of the deceased boy - stated Syniehubov.

He added that the number of victims of the morning attack on Kharkiv is constantly growing.

Recall

On the night of August 18, enemy UAVs attacked the Industrial District of Kharkiv, causing a fire in two entrances of a residential high-rise building. A hit on the building was recorded, and people may be under the rubble.

In Kharkiv, the curfew is being shortened and transport schedules are being changed - mayor