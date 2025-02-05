More than half of the fighting is in two areas: map of combat operations from the General Staff

There were 85 combat engagements at the front yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy was also active in the Kursk and Toretsk sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on February 5, showing a map of combat operations for February 4, UNN reports.

In total, 85 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, as stated, the enemy launched two missile and 76 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including two missiles and dropped 124 KABs. In addition, it conducted over five thousand three hundred attacks, 81 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems and used 2,711 kamikaze drones to defeat them.

"Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment, two artillery systems and one enemy electronic warfare station," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops once near Vovchansk.

Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Lozova and in the direction of Novoosynove in the Kupyansk sector, where seven occupants' attacks took place over the day.

Yesterday, the enemy attacked twice in the Lyman sector. They tried to break into our defense near Yampolivka and Dibrova.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked six times in the areas of Stupochok, Predtechyne and Chasovyi Yar.

Ten attacks were carried out by the enemy in the Toretsk sector in the vicinity of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 35 aggressor attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Kotlynove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Andriivka and Dachne.

The defense forces repelled two enemy attacks in the Novopavlivsky sector. The occupants tried to advance near Rozlyv and Zelenivka.

In the Hulyaypilsky sector, three militants' attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders near Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions twice, trying to advance in the direction of Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Siversky and Prydniprovsky sectors.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"There were 12 combat engagements in the Kursk sector yesterday, the enemy carried out 46 air strikes, dropping 67 guided bombs, and also fired 378 artillery shells, including five from multiple launch rocket systems," the report said.

Our soldiers are reportedly inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Plus 1140 more occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses