More than half of the fighting is in two areas: map of combat operations from the General Staff

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 36579 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 61270 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 102752 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 65951 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115238 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100583 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112811 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116655 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 151990 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115146 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 63952 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108655 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 77861 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 42819 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 70098 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 102719 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115207 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 151974 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142748 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175150 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 31430 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 70253 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133773 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135648 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163986 views
More than half of the fighting is in two areas: map of combat operations from the General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23794 views

Over the last day, 85 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 35 attacks. The enemy launched 2 missile and 76 air strikes, making over 5,300 attacks.

There were 85 combat engagements at the front yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy was also active in the Kursk and Toretsk sectors, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a report as of 8 a.m. on February 5, showing a map of combat operations for February 4, UNN reports.

In total, 85 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, as stated, the enemy launched two missile and 76 air strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, including two missiles and dropped 124 KABs. In addition, it conducted over five thousand three hundred attacks, 81 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems and used 2,711 kamikaze drones to defeat them.

"Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment, two artillery systems and one enemy electronic warfare station," the report says.

The situation in the following areas

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops once near Vovchansk.

Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Lozova and in the direction of Novoosynove in the Kupyansk sector, where seven occupants' attacks took place over the day.

Yesterday, the enemy attacked twice in the Lyman sector. They tried to break into our defense near Yampolivka and Dibrova.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked six times in the areas of Stupochok, Predtechyne and Chasovyi Yar.

Ten attacks were carried out by the enemy in the Toretsk sector in the vicinity of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 35 aggressor attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Kotlynove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Andriivka and Dachne.

The defense forces repelled two enemy attacks in the Novopavlivsky sector. The occupants tried to advance near Rozlyv and Zelenivka.

In the Hulyaypilsky sector, three militants' attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders near Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions twice, trying to advance in the direction of Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Siversky and Prydniprovsky sectors.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"There were 12 combat engagements in the Kursk sector yesterday, the enemy carried out 46 air strikes, dropping 67 guided bombs, and also fired 378 artillery shells, including five from multiple launch rocket systems," the report said.

Our soldiers are reportedly inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Plus 1140 more occupants: General Staff updates data on enemy losses05.02.25, 07:50 • 27032 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising