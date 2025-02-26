More than half a million cheated from wife of fallen serviceman: two residents of Sumy region are served suspicion notices

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 44551 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 87724 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114748 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106877 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149833 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120244 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135963 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134002 views

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127713 views

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124686 views

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 25390 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34366 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119593 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 47670 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38320 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114748 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119593 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149833 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193128 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193480 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123695 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125845 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155552 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 135990 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143438 views
More than half a million cheated from wife of fallen serviceman: two residents of Sumy region are served suspicion notices

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24178 views

Two residents of Okhtyrka fraudulently received UAH 592 thousand from the widow of a deceased serviceman. The men invented various life circumstances to borrow the money, which they did not plan to return.

The prosecutor's office has served a notice of suspicion to two residents of Sumy region who lured more than half a million from the wife of a deceased soldier. This was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

On February 25, 2025, under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, two residents of Okhtyrka were served a notice of suspicion. The suspects, knowing for sure that the woman receives a monthly financial compensation after the death of her husband, decided to enrich themselves at her expense

- the statement said.

It is noted that the men periodically asked the woman to borrow money, while inventing difficult life circumstances.

At first, they allegedly had to pay bail for one of them, as he was in a pre-trial detention center. Then the money was needed for medical treatment, car registration, unblocking accounts, and so on. The gullible woman managed to "lend" the men UAH 592 thousand in 5 months. Only later did she realize that they were not going to repay the debt, so she turned to law enforcement

- the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

Based on SBU materials, a Russian agent was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He operated in Cherkasy region and spied on the military echelons of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

IDP turned out to be an agent of the game: traitor gets 15 years in prison26.02.25, 17:56 • 21747 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
sumySums

More than half a million cheated from wife of fallen serviceman: two residents of Sumy region are served suspicion notices