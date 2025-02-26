More than half a million cheated from wife of fallen serviceman: two residents of Sumy region are served suspicion notices

The prosecutor's office has served a notice of suspicion to two residents of Sumy region who lured more than half a million from the wife of a deceased soldier. This was reported by the press service of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

On February 25, 2025, under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, two residents of Okhtyrka were served a notice of suspicion. The suspects, knowing for sure that the woman receives a monthly financial compensation after the death of her husband, decided to enrich themselves at her expense - the statement said.

It is noted that the men periodically asked the woman to borrow money, while inventing difficult life circumstances.

At first, they allegedly had to pay bail for one of them, as he was in a pre-trial detention center. Then the money was needed for medical treatment, car registration, unblocking accounts, and so on. The gullible woman managed to "lend" the men UAH 592 thousand in 5 months. Only later did she realize that they were not going to repay the debt, so she turned to law enforcement - the prosecutor's office added.

