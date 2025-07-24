More than a quarter of all battles today took place in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

More than a quarter of today's battles took place in one direction on the front - Pokrovsky, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its summary at 4 p.m. on July 24, writes UNN.

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 92 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. - reported the General Staff.

According to reports, border settlements suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation: Tymofiivka, Kharkiv Oblast; Turya, Pokrovka, Korenyok, Nova Huta, Vovkivka, Petrushivka, Sumy Oblast.

Situation by directions

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces have repelled 14 offensive actions since the beginning of the day, and four more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy also launched six air strikes, using seven guided aerial bombs, and carried out 180 shellings, five of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units three times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Petro-Ivanivka, and Kamyanske - at this time, enemy attacks have been repelled.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance four times near Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove, Zelene Hay, and towards Velyka Shapkivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 16 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Yampolivka, Torske, and towards the settlements of Dronivka, Shandryholove, Cherneshchyna, Serednie. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk, Kramatorsk, and Toretsk directions, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded today.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 25 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Myrny, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and towards the settlements of Volodymyrivka and Pokrovsk. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have repelled 20 attacks. Five combat engagements are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the aggressor attacked eight times near the settlements of Pidddubne, Maliivka, Voskresenka - towards Temirivka and Oleksandrograf. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, unguided missiles attacked the areas of the settlement of Zaliznychne. No active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers advanced in the area of Stepnohirsk. In total, one combat engagement took place in this direction.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times towards Dniprovske, Sadove, and Prydniprovske, and also launched an air strike on the settlements of Kherson and Mykolaivka.

In other areas of the front, the situation, as indicated, has not undergone significant changes.

