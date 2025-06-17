More than 70 injured in the night attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine: the consequences were shown

More than 70 people were injured in Ukraine as a result of the night combined attack by the Russian Federation, UNN writes, citing data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko.

Details

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as of approximately 8:00 a.m., 70 people were known to have been injured in Ukraine: 14 dead and 44 injured in Kyiv, 10 injured in Odesa. One person was injured in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the Russian Federation's strikes on Kyiv and Odesa.

Later, the mayor of Kyiv updated the data on the capital: it became known about 55 victims of the Russian Federation's attack.

Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualties

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, all necessary services are working on the ground. The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, was at the site of the Russian shelling in Kyiv.

"27 locations in different districts of the capital were under enemy fire tonight. Among them are residential buildings, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure facilities," Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the capital's rescuers managed to unblock people from entrances, apartments and from under the rubble. The minister showed a video with one of the rescued residents of the building.

The police also showed the consequences of the Russian Federation's attack.