More than 59 thousand people in the Register of Missing Persons, including more than 1760 children - Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances currently contains more than 59 thousand people. Of these, more than 49,000 are missing, including 1,769 children. There are 20 search centers in regional units of the National Police. Artur Dobroserdov, the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, told about this during a telethon, UNN reported.

Currently, the Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances contains more than 59 thousand entries. Among those registered, more than 49 thousand people are wanted as persons missing under special circumstances. Among them, 1769 are children under the age of 18. Almost 8,000 people have already been found and their whereabouts are known. A certain number of these people have returned to the territory of Ukraine, some are in countries where we have international legal agreements. Also in this category of records are the identified bodies of those killed as a result of military aggression - Dobroserdov said.”

He noted that in all cases of disappearances, the National Police of Ukraine carries out the search and investigation of criminal proceedings. According to him, there are currently 20 search centers for tracing missing persons under special circumstances in the regional units of the National Police, which also employ staff from the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances. A large center will soon be opened in Dnipro to handle cases of missing persons in the Dnipro, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In the search centers, citizens will be able to get all the information, file a request for investigative actions, get explanations on the investigation and search for missing persons, as well as receive extracts from the registers," said the Commissioner.

Dobroserdov also spoke about the algorithm of actions for tracing missing persons. In particular, the applicant needs to:

file a missing persons report with the National Police and provide all available information about the missing person (preferably photographs, a clear description of the health condition, and other details that may help the investigation and location);

leave your contact information so that the police can inform you of new circumstances;

to obtain an extract from the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations in order to know where and by whom the proceedings are being investigated;

It is important that blood relatives submit their biological samples for molecular genetic examination and DNA code extraction. These data will be checked against the centralized record of human genetic traits.

contact the units of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the Coordination Headquarters, the National Information Bureau, the Joint Center of the Security Service of Ukraine and the International Committee of the Red Cross. These organizations exchange information to ensure effective investigation of the case of a missing person.

The military will be able to determine the family members who will receive payments in case of missing or captivity: Parliament adopts law