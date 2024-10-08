The military will be able to determine the family members who will receive payments in case of missing or captivity: Parliament adopts law

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

The military will be able to determine the family members who will receive payments in case of missing or captivity: Parliament adopts law

Kyiv  •  UNN

The military will be able to determine who will receive their payments in case of captivity or disappearance. The law also regulates payments to relatives in the absence of a personal order from a serviceman.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading and in general a bill that will allow military personnel to choose who will receive their payments if they are captured or go missing. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko and the card of the bill No. 11407.

Details

“The Rada has adopted draft law No. 11407, which allows the military to personally manage their funds. There were 301 votes in favor,” Honcharenko said.

According to the draft law, servicemen captured or taken hostage, as well as interned in neutral states or missing, will continue to receive their salaries.

It is noted that a serviceman can designate family members to whom payments will be made in the event of a missing person or capture.

In the absence of a personal order, the financial support is paid to the spouse and parents of the serviceman in equal shares, which in total does not exceed 50% of the financial support determined after the statutory deductions.

Financial support can also be paid to siblings.

In the event of the death of a serviceman or his declaration of death by a court, the amounts of financial support due to the serviceman and not paid to him are included in the inheritance.

However, the provisions of the law will not apply to military personnel who voluntarily surrendered, arbitrarily left military units (places of service) or deserted from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a draft law in the second reading and in general that provides for the release of military from criminal liability for unauthorized abandonment of a unit and desertion if it happened for the first time. However, in order to return to service, it will be necessary to obtain a written consent from the commander of the military unit.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

