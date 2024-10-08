The military will be able to determine the family members who will receive payments in case of missing or captivity: Parliament adopts law

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading and in general a bill that will allow military personnel to choose who will receive their payments if they are captured or go missing. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko and the card of the bill No. 11407.

Details

“The Rada has adopted draft law No. 11407, which allows the military to personally manage their funds. There were 301 votes in favor,” Honcharenko said.

According to the draft law, servicemen captured or taken hostage, as well as interned in neutral states or missing, will continue to receive their salaries.

It is noted that a serviceman can designate family members to whom payments will be made in the event of a missing person or capture.

In the absence of a personal order, the financial support is paid to the spouse and parents of the serviceman in equal shares, which in total does not exceed 50% of the financial support determined after the statutory deductions.

Financial support can also be paid to siblings.

In the event of the death of a serviceman or his declaration of death by a court, the amounts of financial support due to the serviceman and not paid to him are included in the inheritance.

However, the provisions of the law will not apply to military personnel who voluntarily surrendered, arbitrarily left military units (places of service) or deserted from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has passed a draft law in the second reading and in general that provides for the release of military from criminal liability for unauthorized abandonment of a unit and desertion if it happened for the first time. However, in order to return to service, it will be necessary to obtain a written consent from the commander of the military unit.