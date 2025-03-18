More than 400 stars call on Trump to stop OpenAI's attempts to "exploit" Hollywood

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
More than 400 stars call on Trump to stop OpenAI's attempts to "exploit" Hollywood

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20234 views

OpenAI and Google want free access to copyrighted materials to train AI. More than 400 Hollywood stars are outraged and are asking Trump to reject the proposal in order to protect creativity.

More than 400 stars call on Trump to stop OpenAI's attempts to "exploit" Hollywood

OpenAI and Google are asking US President Donald Trump to allow the use of copyrighted materials for AI training. More than 400 stars are outraged by this initiative and have written an open letter to the White House calling for the proposal to be rejected. This is reported by UNN with reference to TheWrap.

Last week, OpenAI and Google shared with the White House their plans on how to support the American AI industry. This proposal states that artificial intelligence models should have more "free access" to copyrighted material, contrary to American law. According to the companies, this will give America an advantage over the communist government of China in the field of artificial intelligence and help protect US national security.

However, this initiative did not appeal to the stars and executives of the entertainment industry. They appealed to the government with a corresponding letter, which was signed by more than 400 representatives of Hollywood. The stars believe that this is the exploitation of the American creative industry. Given the significant revenues of OpenAI and Google, there is no reason to weaken or abolish copyright protection to help improve AI models, they believe.

We firmly believe that America's global leadership in artificial intelligence should not come at the expense of our important creative industries

- the open letter reads.

The letter notes that the American art industry pays $229 billion in wages annually. So it would be unfair if artificial intelligence models could take copyrighted work without paying for it.

"Artificial intelligence companies are asking to undermine this economic and cultural power by weakening copyright protections for films, television series, works of art, texts, music and voices used to train artificial intelligence models at the heart of the valuation of multi-billion dollar companies," the letter reads.

The Kleenex paper towel brand has created a rating of the emotionality of films. 17.03.25, 15:49 • 138943 views

Among the celebrities who signed the letter are Adam Scott, Guillermo del Toro, Cate Blanchett, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cord Jefferson, Bette Midler, Ava DuVernay, Paul Simon, Ron Howard, Taika Waititi, Ayo Edebiri, Lily Gladstone, Sam Mendes, Brit Marling, Janelle Monáe, Bryn Mooser, Ryan Johnson, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Alfonso Cuarón, Kim Gordon, Chris Rock, Mark Ruffalo, Juliette Lewis and Michaela Coel and others.

This problem threatens not only the entertainment industry, but also the work of writers, philosophers, photographers, scientists, engineers, designers, doctors and architects, among other professions, they believe.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the new AI Grok AI Musk called Trump and his creator worthy of the death penalty, xAI is conducting an investigation.

