More than 400 stars call on Trump to stop OpenAI's attempts to "exploit" Hollywood
Kyiv • UNN
OpenAI and Google want free access to copyrighted materials to train AI. More than 400 Hollywood stars are outraged and are asking Trump to reject the proposal in order to protect creativity.
OpenAI and Google are asking US President Donald Trump to allow the use of copyrighted materials for AI training. More than 400 stars are outraged by this initiative and have written an open letter to the White House calling for the proposal to be rejected. This is reported by UNN with reference to TheWrap.
Last week, OpenAI and Google shared with the White House their plans on how to support the American AI industry. This proposal states that artificial intelligence models should have more "free access" to copyrighted material, contrary to American law. According to the companies, this will give America an advantage over the communist government of China in the field of artificial intelligence and help protect US national security.
However, this initiative did not appeal to the stars and executives of the entertainment industry. They appealed to the government with a corresponding letter, which was signed by more than 400 representatives of Hollywood. The stars believe that this is the exploitation of the American creative industry. Given the significant revenues of OpenAI and Google, there is no reason to weaken or abolish copyright protection to help improve AI models, they believe.
We firmly believe that America's global leadership in artificial intelligence should not come at the expense of our important creative industries
The letter notes that the American art industry pays $229 billion in wages annually. So it would be unfair if artificial intelligence models could take copyrighted work without paying for it.
"Artificial intelligence companies are asking to undermine this economic and cultural power by weakening copyright protections for films, television series, works of art, texts, music and voices used to train artificial intelligence models at the heart of the valuation of multi-billion dollar companies," the letter reads.
Among the celebrities who signed the letter are Adam Scott, Guillermo del Toro, Cate Blanchett, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cord Jefferson, Bette Midler, Ava DuVernay, Paul Simon, Ron Howard, Taika Waititi, Ayo Edebiri, Lily Gladstone, Sam Mendes, Brit Marling, Janelle Monáe, Bryn Mooser, Ryan Johnson, Paul Giamatti, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Alfonso Cuarón, Kim Gordon, Chris Rock, Mark Ruffalo, Juliette Lewis and Michaela Coel and others.
This problem threatens not only the entertainment industry, but also the work of writers, philosophers, photographers, scientists, engineers, designers, doctors and architects, among other professions, they believe.
