More than 30,000 Ukrainian defenders and their families transported by Ukrzaliznytsia

Since the launch of the ticket ordering service for military personnel, more than 30,000 Ukrainian defenders and their families have used it. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports .

Details

During the peak of the summer transportation season, it becomes more difficult to find tickets in case of an urgent trip, so we remind you that members of the Defense Forces, as well as family members of the wounded (when we transport the latter by medical trains), can apply for tickets through the online service for the military at services.uz.gov.ua/military.

How to use

You can book tickets for a certain list of trains running to/from cities close to the combat zone, and you need to leave a request no later than 6 hours before the train departs from the initial station.

You can redeem a booked ticket at the station ticket office no later than one hour before the train departure by presenting a military ID card/official ID or, for relatives of wounded servicemen, an original or copy of the wounded relative's UBD ID, as well as a document confirming a 1st degree relationship.

If you have any additional questions or the train you need is not in the list of available trains, please contact the free hotline of Ukrzaliznytsia to support military personnel and their families: 0800 503 222.

