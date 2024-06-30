More than 30,000 Ukrainian defenders and their families transported by Ukrzaliznytsia

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 44660 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 50565 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 74541 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 163361 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 210256 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130288 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360424 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179803 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148599 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197422 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 26135 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 38376 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 45192 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 53091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 36996 views
More than 30,000 Ukrainian defenders and their families transported by Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 65043 views

Since the launch of the service, Ukrzaliznytsia has transported more than 30,000 Ukrainian defenders and their families.

More than 30,000 Ukrainian defenders and their families transported by Ukrzaliznytsia

Since the launch of the ticket ordering service for military personnel, more than 30,000 Ukrainian defenders and their families have used it. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports .

Details

During the peak of the summer transportation season, it becomes more difficult to find tickets in case of an urgent trip, so we remind you that members of the Defense Forces, as well as family members of the wounded (when we transport the latter by medical trains), can apply for tickets through the online service for the military at services.uz.gov.ua/military.

How to use

You can book tickets for a certain list of trains running to/from cities close to the combat zone, and you need to leave a request no later than 6 hours before the train departs from the initial station.

You can redeem a booked ticket at the station ticket office no later than one hour before the train departure by presenting a military ID card/official ID or, for relatives of wounded servicemen, an original or copy of the wounded relative's UBD ID, as well as a document confirming a 1st degree relationship.

If you have any additional questions or the train you need is not in the list of available trains, please contact the free hotline of Ukrzaliznytsia to support military personnel and their families: 0800 503 222.

Caused UAH 17 million in damages to Ukrzaliznytsia: the head of the criminal group was sent to prison for two months27.06.24, 18:39 • 18378 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Ukrainian Railways
Armed Forces of Ukraine
