Caused UAH 17 million in damages to Ukrzaliznytsia: the head of the criminal group was sent to prison for two months
Kyiv • UNN
The head of an organized criminal group that embezzled UAH 17 million from Ukrzaliznytsia during the repair of track equipment was arrested with an alternative of UAH 12 million bail.
The head of an organized criminal group that seized UAH 17 million during the repair of Ukrzaliznytsia's track machines was imposed a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of UAH 12 million bail, UNN reports citing the SAPO.
"The HACC investigating judge ... imposed a preventive measure on the head of an organized criminal group that seized funds of Ukrzaliznytsia in 2021-2022 by abusing their official position by officials of the Cherkasy Track Repair and Mechanical Plant of the Center for Repair and Operation of Track Machines of Ukrzaliznytsia," the statement said.
According to the SAPO, the court imposed on the person a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 2 months (until 08/27/2024 inclusive) with an alternative of UAH 12 million bail.
If bail is granted, the suspect will be subject to procedural obligations:
- to appear at the first request of the detective, prosecutor and court;
- not to leave the city of Cherkasy without the permission of the detective, prosecutor and court;
- notify the detective, prosecutor, and court of any change of residence or place of work;
- refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case and witnesses;
- to deposit your passport/passports for traveling abroad and other documents entitling you to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authority;
- wear an electronic control device.
Recall
Law enforcement officers exposed an organized group on the misappropriation of funds of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia during the repair of track machines. Between April 2021 and February 2022, the director of one of Ukrzaliznytsia's branches managed to select predetermined companies as winners of the procurement of track machine repair services, but such repairs were not actually carried out, which resulted in losses of UAH 17 million.