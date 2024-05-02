ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
More than 218 thousand devices delivered to Ukrainian students and teachers for learning in war conditions

More than 218 thousand devices delivered to Ukrainian students and teachers for learning in war conditions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 175935 views

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Ministry of Education and Science, with the support of international partners, has provided 218,188 devices to Ukrainian students and teachers, most of them in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ministry of Education and Science, with the support of international partners, has provided 218,188 devices to Ukrainian students and teachers. More than 45,000 gadgets have been handed over to schools as part of the device coalition. Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions received the most digital devices. This was reported to UNN by the Ministry of Education and Science in response to a request.

Details

According to the Ministry of Education and Science, the ministry is working with partners to ensure that as many children and teachers as possible have access to distance education in regions where it is currently impossible to resume full-time education. In such circumstances, the provision of devices is a way for many online learners to access education and socialize.

The ministry's priority is to provide learning devices to everyone who needs them.

That is why, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ministry of Education and Science, with the support of international partners, has provided 218,188 devices to Ukrainian students and teachers. If we talk exclusively about the gadgets supplied within the framework of the device coalition, more than 45 thousand devices have been transferred since the beginning of the initiative (January 2024). The process of procuring and delivering the remaining devices - more than 50 thousand units - is currently underway

- noted in the Ministry of Education and Science.

It is noted that 12,868 educational institutions have received digital devices so far. Kharkiv region received the most digital devices - 39,138 units, Zaporizhzhia region - 27,221 units, and Dnipro region - 24,324 units.

In addition:

  • Kherson region - 23,826; 
  • Mykolaiv region - 17 290; 
  • Donetsk region - 11,716; 
  • Kyiv region - 11 347; 
  • Odesa region - 10,485; 
  • Zhytomyr region - 8 167; 
  • Chernihiv region - 7,512; 
  • Sumy region - 7,059; 
  • Luhansk region - 6,508; 
  • Vinnytsia region - 2 593; 
  • Lviv region - 2 554; 
  • Ivano-Frankivsk region - 2,284; 
  • Rivne region - 2,216; 
  • Kyiv city - 2,052; 
  • Poltava region - 1,976; 
  • Khmelnytsky region - 1,883; 
  • Ternopil region - 1 672; 
  • Kirovograd region - 1,629; 
  • Cherkasy region - 1 578; 
  • Volyn region - 1,440; 
  • Transcarpathian region - 1,124; 
  • Chernivtsi region - 633.

The Ministry of Education and Science emphasized that 122,177 devices were distributed to students and 96,011 devices to teachers as part of the initiative.

It is noted that 16,075 tablets were handed over to schools, of which 15,589 were received by students, as well as 202,113 laptops and chromebooks, of which 106,588 were received by students.

In total, the following partners joined the initiative and donated a corresponding number of gadgets:

  • UNICEF - 38 902; 
  • Amazon - 700; 
  • OAE - 4850; 
  • CO "100% Life" and "Ukrainian Smile" with unique eKidz content - 973; 
  • EBRD - 403.

"Implementation partners are also Theirworld/GBC for Education, UNESCO, UNICEF. Coalition members are: Education Cannot Wait, Global Partnership for Education, Ukraine House, Ministry of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania, Nova Ukraine, Google, Apple, Microsoft, HP, Lenovo, Save the Children, UNHCR, Council of Europe, Jica, KOICA," the ministry said.

In addition, the Ministry of Education and Science added that this year it aims to cover the critical need for devices for education in 10 frontline regions, which amounts to 125,461 devices (96,449 devices for children and 29,012 for teachers). Of this number, together with partners, we have already managed to cover the need for more than 45,000 devices.

Recall

In mid-April, Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation, reported that 300,000 children in Ukraine are currently unable to study properly because they do not have their own laptops.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

