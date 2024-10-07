More than 200 people in occupied Crimea illegally imprisoned by Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 39059 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100536 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162459 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135412 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141668 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138353 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179943 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111992 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170932 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104703 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140142 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139903 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139903 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87921 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107619 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 109757 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109757 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162459 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162459 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179943 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179943 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170932 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198352 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 187372 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187372 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139903 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139903 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140142 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145725 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137201 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137201 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154157 views
More than 200 people in occupied Crimea illegally imprisoned by Russia

More than 200 people in occupied Crimea illegally imprisoned by Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15322 views

218 people, including 132 Crimean Tatars, illegally imprisoned by the Russian Federation in Crimea. 43 arrested, 151 imprisoned, 26 without status. The transfer of Crimean Tatars to Russian prisons has been documented.

Out of the total number, 43 were arrested, and the transfer of illegally imprisoned Crimean Tatars to Russian detention centers was recorded.

Written by UNN with reference to the press service of the Representative Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

As of October 7, the occupiers have illegally imprisoned 218 people, including 132 Crimean Tatars. Of the total number, 43 are arrested (28 of them are Crimean Tatars), 151 are imprisoned (97 of them are Crimean Tatars), and 26 are without status (6 of them are Crimean Tatars).

Political prisoner Akim Bekirov,  illegally sentenced by Russia to 14 years in prison, was transferred from Balashov prison in Saratov region to the IR-9 in Tsivilsk, Chuvashia, more than 1500 km from Crimea.

It is also reported that Crimean Tatar Aziz Akhtemov was taken from the prison in Yenisei and transferred to an isolation facility in Krasnoyarsk. Aziz Akhtemov was illegally sentenced to 13 years in prison.

UN report: Ukrainian prisoners of war subjected to torture and ill-treatment at all stages of captivity02.10.24, 17:40 • 15337 views

It is now known that a Russian court upheld the 17-year sentence of illegally imprisoned Imam Raif Fevziev. Fevziev's health condition deteriorated, but he was not provided with proper medical care.

Yashar Muedinov, illegally sentenced to 13 years, reported severe pain in his arm and swelling in his legs, but there is no surgeon in the prison in Dimitrovgrad where he is being held to examine him.

The administration ignores the appeals of Server Zekiryayev's wife to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. It was about checking the conditions of detention of Zekiryayev in the colony, who is constantly denied transfer to other conditions.

Russia holds 219 Ukrainian political prisoners - Lubinets14.09.24, 14:07 • 33822 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
krymCrimea

Contact us about advertising