More than 200 people in occupied Crimea illegally imprisoned by Russia

Out of the total number, 43 were arrested, and the transfer of illegally imprisoned Crimean Tatars to Russian detention centers was recorded.

Written by UNN with reference to the press service of the Representative Office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

As of October 7, the occupiers have illegally imprisoned 218 people, including 132 Crimean Tatars. Of the total number, 43 are arrested (28 of them are Crimean Tatars), 151 are imprisoned (97 of them are Crimean Tatars), and 26 are without status (6 of them are Crimean Tatars).

Political prisoner Akim Bekirov, illegally sentenced by Russia to 14 years in prison, was transferred from Balashov prison in Saratov region to the IR-9 in Tsivilsk, Chuvashia, more than 1500 km from Crimea.

It is also reported that Crimean Tatar Aziz Akhtemov was taken from the prison in Yenisei and transferred to an isolation facility in Krasnoyarsk. Aziz Akhtemov was illegally sentenced to 13 years in prison.

UN report: Ukrainian prisoners of war subjected to torture and ill-treatment at all stages of captivity

It is now known that a Russian court upheld the 17-year sentence of illegally imprisoned Imam Raif Fevziev. Fevziev's health condition deteriorated, but he was not provided with proper medical care.

Yashar Muedinov, illegally sentenced to 13 years, reported severe pain in his arm and swelling in his legs, but there is no surgeon in the prison in Dimitrovgrad where he is being held to examine him.

The administration ignores the appeals of Server Zekiryayev's wife to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. It was about checking the conditions of detention of Zekiryayev in the colony, who is constantly denied transfer to other conditions.

Russia holds 219 Ukrainian political prisoners - Lubinets