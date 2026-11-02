More than 100 police officers injured during mass riots in Frankfurt

In the German city of Frankfurt am Main, riots broke out during the night of November 1, in which more than 100 law enforcement officers were injured. Participants in the unrest damaged shops, while representatives of the German government called for those responsible to be severely punished. Reuters reports, as cited by UNN.

Details

The riots occurred after large-scale demonstrations swept dozens of German cities. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets, demanding improved education quality and a lower cost of living.

The protests were organized by the Gen Z regelt campaign. The situation escalated in Frankfurt, and some participants resorted to violence and damaged commercial establishments.

German government demands severe punishment for participants in the riots

German officials called for tough sanctions against those involved in attacks on police officers, looting, and property damage.

According to reports, more than 100 police officers were injured during the clashes in Frankfurt overnight.

Mass protests took place amid dissatisfaction among part of the population with the state of the education system and the rising cost of everyday expenses.

Information about the exact number of people detained and the extent of the material damage has not been specified.

From France to Italy: Europe swept by a wave of protests over the rising cost of living