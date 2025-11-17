$42.040.02
Montenegro's Foreign Ministry warned the Russian ambassador about the possible consequences of his statements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

Montenegro's Foreign Ministry called the behavior of Russian Ambassador Alexander Lukashik "absolutely unacceptable" due to interference in the internal affairs of the state, it was reported on November 17.

Montenegro's Foreign Ministry warned the Russian ambassador about the possible consequences of his statements

Montenegro's Ministry of Foreign Affairs assessed the actions of Russian Ambassador Alexander Lukashevich as "absolutely unacceptable" for interfering in the country's internal affairs, it was reported on November 17. This was reported by "Radio Svoboda", writes UNN.

Details

The Russian ambassador was clearly given to understand that similar messages in the future will be regarded as deliberate hostile actions, to which the ministry will react adequately in accordance with international norms.

– the MFA statement reads.

The reaction of the Montenegrin MFA was a response to Lukashevich's statements regarding the Parliament's decision on the Montenegrin army's accession to the NATO mechanism for assisting Ukraine (NSATU) and his criticism of President Jakov Milatović's interview. Lukashevich accused the country's leadership of "demonizing Russia" and "strengthening its status as a state hostile to Moscow."

Montenegro will review honorary citizenships granted to foreigners due to abuse

The Ministry emphasized that the Russian embassy is expected to fully respect Montenegrin institutions and officials.

In conducting its foreign policy, Montenegro does not act on the instructions of any party, but consistently adheres to its own national and strategic interests, defined by foreign policy priorities – NATO membership and the EU accession process.

– the MFA emphasized.

Montenegrin Parliament supported the army's participation in NATO exercises for Ukraine

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Radio Liberty
Montenegro
NATO
European Union
Ukraine