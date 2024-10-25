Mongolia did not fulfill its commitment to arrest putin: Ukraine's reaction

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

They are sending fake “circles” in Telegram: the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported a new type of fraud

April 3, 06:37 PM

Milk scandal: in Georgia, the largest producer fed cows with chicken manure

April 3, 06:59 PM

"He speaks logical things": Elon Musk's father said he admires Putin

April 3, 07:15 PM

Kharkiv under attack by enemy drones: hit in a residential building, a fire broke out

April 3, 07:24 PM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
April 3, 03:18 PM

April 3, 01:51 PM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Mongolia did not fulfill its commitment to arrest putin: Ukraine's reaction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64342 views

The Prosecutor General's Office upheld the ICC's decision on Mongolia's failure to fulfill its international obligations to arrest putin. The Court referred the matter to the Assembly of States Parties.

Mongolia did not fulfill its commitment to arrest putin: Ukraine's reaction

The Ukrainian prosecutor's office supports the decision of the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court against Mongolia, which did not cooperate in the arrest of russian dictator putin. This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN writes.

Details

The Office of the Prosecutor General expressed support for the decision of Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court to recognize Mongolia's refusal to cooperate in the arrest of putin and to refer the matter to the Assembly of States Parties to the Court.

The responsibility of the leadership of the aggressor state is a key factor in achieving a just and lasting peace

- added the CSO.

It also noted that the states parties to the ICC and states that recognize the Court's jurisdiction are obliged to arrest and extradite persons subject to ICC warrants, regardless of their official position or nationality. 

Context

The Assembly of States Parties meets at least annually. It represents the States Parties to the ICC. The Assembly determines the general principles for the management of the Court's affairs and reviews its activities. During those meetings, states parties review the activities of the working groups established by those states and any topical issues related to the ICC, discuss new projects, and adopt the ICC's annual budget.

The Assembly of States Parties has a Bureau, which consists of a president, two deputies and 18 members elected by the Assembly for three years.

Recall

On October 24 , the International Criminal Court ruledthat Mongolia failed to fulfill its international obligations under the Rome Statute by failing to arrest putin when he arrived in the country in early September.

The Chamber held that Mongolia had failed to fulfill its international obligations under the Rome Statute, failed to comply with the Court's request for cooperation in this matter, thereby preventing the Court from exercising its functions and powers.

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for putin and russian children's commissioner maria lvova-belova on March 17, 2023. They are suspected of illegal deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children. If they leave the territory of russia for countries that are parties to the ICC and have ratified the Rome Statute, they should be arrested and brought to court.

Putin may have traveled to Mongolia to consult with shamans on nuclear weapons - media16.09.24, 16:25 • 14150 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

WarPolitics
Ukraine
