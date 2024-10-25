Mongolia did not fulfill its commitment to arrest putin: Ukraine's reaction
The Prosecutor General's Office upheld the ICC's decision on Mongolia's failure to fulfill its international obligations to arrest putin. The Court referred the matter to the Assembly of States Parties.
The Ukrainian prosecutor's office supports the decision of the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court against Mongolia, which did not cooperate in the arrest of russian dictator putin. This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN writes.
The Office of the Prosecutor General expressed support for the decision of Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court to recognize Mongolia's refusal to cooperate in the arrest of putin and to refer the matter to the Assembly of States Parties to the Court.
The responsibility of the leadership of the aggressor state is a key factor in achieving a just and lasting peace
It also noted that the states parties to the ICC and states that recognize the Court's jurisdiction are obliged to arrest and extradite persons subject to ICC warrants, regardless of their official position or nationality.
The Assembly of States Parties meets at least annually. It represents the States Parties to the ICC. The Assembly determines the general principles for the management of the Court's affairs and reviews its activities. During those meetings, states parties review the activities of the working groups established by those states and any topical issues related to the ICC, discuss new projects, and adopt the ICC's annual budget.
The Assembly of States Parties has a Bureau, which consists of a president, two deputies and 18 members elected by the Assembly for three years.
On October 24 , the International Criminal Court ruledthat Mongolia failed to fulfill its international obligations under the Rome Statute by failing to arrest putin when he arrived in the country in early September.
The Chamber held that Mongolia had failed to fulfill its international obligations under the Rome Statute, failed to comply with the Court's request for cooperation in this matter, thereby preventing the Court from exercising its functions and powers.
The ICC issued an arrest warrant for putin and russian children's commissioner maria lvova-belova on March 17, 2023. They are suspected of illegal deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children. If they leave the territory of russia for countries that are parties to the ICC and have ratified the Rome Statute, they should be arrested and brought to court.
