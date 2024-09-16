Putin may have traveled to Mongolia to consult with shamans on nuclear weapons - media

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 115041 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 117602 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 191656 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149924 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150860 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142044 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194981 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112341 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184131 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104968 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 47908 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 74632 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 71049 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 44906 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 51526 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 191659 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 194983 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184131 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211090 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199440 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148331 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147704 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151904 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142914 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159407 views
Actual
Putin may have traveled to Mongolia to consult with shamans on nuclear weapons - media

Putin may have traveled to Mongolia to consult with shamans on nuclear weapons - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14102 views

Russian dictator Putin apparently paid a visit to Mongolia, officially to participate in a memorial event. However, sources suggest that the real purpose was to obtain the blessing of shamans to use nuclear weapons. However, this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin visited Mongolia. Officially through a memorial event. But many Russians believe that he had other plans. As Spiegel writes, the Russian dictator could visit shamans to consult on the use of nuclear weapons, UNN reports.

According to the newspaper, in early September, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin traveled to Tuva. This is a small region in southern Russia known as the home of former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and where shamanic traditions are very strong. putin spent several days there. Officially, he attended a patriotism lesson at a local school.

From there, Putin flew to neighboring Mongolia. There was an official occasion for this: participation in the celebrations marking the 85th anniversary of the armed conflict between Mongolia and the Soviet Union on the one hand and Japan on the other.

Putin spent two days in Mongolia. The main topic of discussion during this visit was, of course, whether the country, which is heavily dependent on Russian gas and electricity, would dare to arrest him and extradite him to The Hague, as demanded by the International Criminal Court.

Spiegel notes, when the visit ended and Putin quietly left, another topic arose in Moscow: why did the president go there in the first place? Is Mongolia really such an important foreign policy partner now? What exactly did he want to achieve?

The version discussed by sources close to the Kremlin is that shamans are the reason. This is Putin's third visit to Mongolia in the last decade: he has been to Tuva many times.

The publication reminds us that Mongolia and Tuva are considered to be the homeland of the world's most powerful shamans.

Putin has long been known for his special attitude to mysticism. And, to all appearances, he combines his interest in Orthodox mysticism with pagan traditions, the publication adds.

Just 35 years ago, all members of the Russian political elite were atheists. This was the claim of the Communist Party. Later, they suddenly became believers and practiced completely different religions. There are extremely devout Jews and Muslims in Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

A special role was played by Sergei Shoigu, a man who has been Minister of Defense for the past twelve years and previously Minister of Civil Defense. It was Shoigu who first brought Vladimir Putin together with the shamans.

The former minister is originally from Tuva. Putin and Shoigu often traveled together in the noughties, when he acted as Putin's "personal tour operator," organizing exclusive trips to hard-to-reach regions of Russia for him.

For example, many remember their joint trip to Tuva in 2009, during which Putin rode a horse bare-chested ... Putin and Shoigu also vacationed together in Tuva in 2017, 2018 and 2021 - and this is only official information the press service of the Kremlin.

Spiegel, citing conversations, writes that during such trips, Shoigu and Putin probably participated in shamanistic rituals. This fascinated the Russian president no less than Orthodox mysticism.

"They say that Shoigu suggested that Putin take a bath in the blood of young deer antlers to rejuvenate himself. By the time they ossify, the antlers become soft and filled with blood. According to pagan traditions, such young antlers should be sawed off and a bath made from their decoction, which is said to have miraculous properties... Rumors of shamanic rituals involving Putin have been quite popular in recent years. For example, Valeriy Soloviy, a political scientist with a highly controversial reputation, claimed in 2022 that Russia's attack on Ukraine was preceded by a pagan ritual that shamans performed for Putin at his residence in Sochi. They allegedly sacrificed an eagle and predicted the success of the military operation," the article says.

The publication quotes a source close to the Kremlin as saying that Putin consulted with various mystics before the invasion, and they all assured him of a military victory.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, shamanism experienced a revival in the Asian regions of Russia and Mongolia. Like church elders, many newly converted shamans have close ties to the authorities, so they can say not what the spirits whisper to them, but what the officials want to hear.

The newspaper's sources say that at one of the first rituals organized for Putin, members of his administration did not like the appearance of the ceremony participants: the shamans were rumored to look too young and not respectable enough. Then, apparently, it was decided to replace them with actors who knew the ritual well. The ceremony was spectacular, and everyone was happy.

In May of this year, the main proponent of shamanism in the Russian government, Sergei Shoigu, lost his post as defense minister. This does not seem to have affected Putin's attitude toward the occult. He simply traveled to Mongolia and Tuva without Shoigu.

"There is a rumor circulating in Moscow that Putin needs the blessing of shamans to use nuclear weapons. Without their consent, he could not take such a serious step for fear of angering the spirits. And he allegedly returned from Mongolia satisfied.

However, this version sounds like a fantasy. None of the sources can confirm it. However, the meeting with the Mongolian shamans seems to have taken place," the publication summarizes.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World

Contact us about advertising