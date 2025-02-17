Moldova again records violation of airspace by drones

Moldova has recorded another violation of the country's airspace by two unmanned aerial vehicles near the Ukrainian border. This was reported by Reuters with reference to a representative of the Moldovan government, Daniel Voda, UNN reports.

Details

The country's government reported that two drones violated Moldovan airspace on Sunday evening near the border with Ukraine, three days after the Russian ambassador was summoned to the Moldovan Foreign Ministry in connection with a previous incident.

Moldova, which lies between Ukraine and European Union member Romania, has been repeatedly invaded by Russian drones.

The incidents provoked an angry reaction from the Moldovan authorities, who want the former Soviet state to join the EU by 2030.

Government spokesman Daniel Voda did not name the origin of the last two drones, but said the incursion occurred shortly before 23:00 local time, when Ukraine reported that Odesa region had come under Russian attack.

Voda reported that both drones left the airspace of Moldova near the town of Taraklia.

In last week's incidents, two drones went down in the same area near the Ukrainian border, and one exploded.

Addendum

On the territory of Moldova, unmanned aerial vehicles were spotted, one of which exploded near Chadyr Lunga. Fragments of one of them belonged to a Russian UAV. In connection with the incident, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador for explanations.

Moldova then decided to unilaterally denounce the 1998 Moldovan-Russian intergovernmental agreement on the establishment and functioning of cultural centers.