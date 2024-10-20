Moldova accuses rf of artificially creating queues at polling stations
Kyiv • UNN
We are talking about the queues for plots in moscow, which have become the object of close attention of the russian media.
The Moldovan Foreign Ministry believes that the queues at polling stations in moscow were created artificially "to jeopardize the electoral process". This was stated in a press release by the ministry, UNN reports.
The Foreign Ministry said that polling stations in russia opened at 07:00 local time at 07:00 and are operating as usual.
"Regarding the large number of voters at the two polling stations, the Ministry notes that it foresaw possible crowding as a result of attempts to organize illegal transportation of voters to the polling stations. During the preparations for the elections, we warned the Russian authorities about attempts by some groups to transport citizens in an organized manner to the polling stations located at our embassy in Moscow. Therefore, we believe that the crowding of people near these two polling stations in Russia was created artificially in order to jeopardize the electoral process," the Foreign Ministry said.
The ministry also emphasized that polling stations in moscow are equipped with the maximum number of ballots - 5,000 for each polling station.
This response was a reaction to Russian media reports about queues at two polling stations operating in the building of the Moldovan embassy in the Russian capital.
EU vote in Moldova: quorum exceeded20.10.2024, 15:23 • 28160 views
Recall
In Moldova today, October 20, there is voting for the presidential election. In addition, citizens are participating in a referendum to consider the introduction of EU accession as a strategic goal in the state constitution.