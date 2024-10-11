Modular shelters, generators and bulldozers: 70 new engineering assets put into service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine this year
Since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been allowed to operate 70 more engineering means: 47 of domestic and 23 of foreign production. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The Defense Forces have been authorized to use Ukrainian-made anti-cumulative protection of weapons and equipment, maintenance modules, modular shelters, unified smoke bombs, generators and power storage devices (power banks), camouflage kits, etc.
The codified foreign-made engineering assets for the Defense Forces include crawler backhoe loaders, bulldozers, bridge structures, sound broadcasting stations, etc.
Out of the 70 engineering devices codified since the beginning of 2024, more than 40 were codified in the third quarter. This indicates a revival of arms production in Ukraine.
Modern engineering means play an important role in offensive and defensive combat operations. Depending on the needs of the front line, Ukrainian armorers are increasing their capabilities. Today, they produce a wide range of engineering equipment
In the first 9 months of 2024, the Ministry of Defense authorized the use of more than 140 unmanned aerial vehicles and 33 ground robotic systems made in Ukraine. This is significantly higher than in 2023.