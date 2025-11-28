Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30

Moderately warm weather is expected in Ukraine during the last two days of November, with precipitation in some regions and temperatures ranging from +4 to +13 degrees. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko on her Facebook page, according to UNN.

Details

During November 29 and 30, the air temperature in most regions will be +4…+8 degrees, and in the south and Dnipropetrovsk region it will be warmer - from +9 to +13 degrees.

Light rains are possible on Saturday in the north of the country, and on Sunday - in the southern regions. No significant precipitation is forecast on other days.

In the capital, rain is expected in places on November 29, and there will be no precipitation on November 30. The temperature will be +8 degrees on Saturday and +6 degrees on Sunday.

Winter is near, but December 21 is also approaching, and then the turn to spring - summed up the forecaster.

Recall

On Friday, November 28, variable cloudiness without precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will reach up to +16 degrees in the south, and up to +4 in Kyiv.