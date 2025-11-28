Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30

$42.190.11
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 11364 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 12096 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 11805 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 10524 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 28355 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 26342 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 41793 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 46374 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 23327 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Drone attacked military town in Chechnya: detailsVideoNovember 27, 11:31 PM • 10659 views
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - SvyrydenkoPhotoNovember 28, 12:57 AM • 14999 views
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicoptersNovember 28, 01:30 AM • 14503 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 10111 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender07:24 AM • 5996 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
08:06 AM • 7730 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 30668 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
November 27, 03:25 PM • 41806 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:27 PM • 46382 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
November 27, 02:12 PM • 37936 views
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Bart De Wever
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Afghanistan
Hong Kong
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 10137 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 33053 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 53763 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 86858 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 102131 views
Shahed-136
Social network
Technology
The New York Times
Fox News

Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

In the last two days of November, moderately warm weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures ranging from +4 to +13 degrees and precipitation in some regions. In Kyiv, rain is possible on November 29, and there will be no precipitation on November 30, with temperatures of +8 and +6 degrees, respectively.

Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30

Moderately warm weather is expected in Ukraine during the last two days of November, with precipitation in some regions and temperatures ranging from +4 to +13 degrees. This was reported by forecaster Natalia Didenko on her Facebook page, according to UNN.

Details

During November 29 and 30, the air temperature in most regions will be +4…+8 degrees, and in the south and Dnipropetrovsk region it will be warmer - from +9 to +13 degrees.

Light rains are possible on Saturday in the north of the country, and on Sunday - in the southern regions. No significant precipitation is forecast on other days.

In the capital, rain is expected in places on November 29, and there will be no precipitation on November 30. The temperature will be +8 degrees on Saturday and +6 degrees on Sunday.

Winter is near, but December 21 is also approaching, and then the turn to spring

- summed up the forecaster.

Recall

On Friday, November 28, variable cloudiness without precipitation is expected in Ukraine. The air temperature will reach up to +16 degrees in the south, and up to +4 in Kyiv.

Alla Kiosak

Weather and environment
Social network
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv