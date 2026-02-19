$43.290.03
Mobilization of a 14-year-old's father in Kryvyi Rih - Lubinets reacted to the incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

A 14-year-old boy was placed in a children's institution after his father disappeared following a visit to the TCC. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets emphasized the importance of legally formalizing the status of single parents.

Mobilization of a 14-year-old's father in Kryvyi Rih - Lubinets reacted to the incident

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, reacted to an incident in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: a 14-year-old boy was placed in a children's institution after his father went to the TCC to update his data and stopped responding to calls. He reported this in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred recently: a 14-year-old boy was temporarily placed in the Center for Socio-Psychological Rehabilitation of Children in Kryvyi Rih. His father has been raising his son alone since 2022, as the mother is abroad.

But this did not prevent mobilization, as the fact of sole upbringing was not legally formalized.

The Children's Services repeatedly recommended in 2023 to submit and formalize the necessary documents, but the father did not do so. This is what led to the current situation

- Lubinets noted.

The Ombudsman added that such cases are not isolated. According to him, this situation showed a simple but very important thing - if a child is actually raised by one parent, it must be legally formalized.

Otherwise, the state does not see the real picture and cannot fully protect either the child or the adult. In wartime, this can have serious consequences

- Lubinets' post reads.

The official urged everyone who raises children independently to put their documents in order.

The formalized status of a single parent, the determined place of residence of the child, a court decision on alimony or parental rights - this is not a formality, but a real mechanism for protecting the child. Every such case should end with one result: the child must be protected and in no case deprived of the right to upbringing in a family. But first of all, adults must take care of this so that the state can further act effectively and in the interests of the child

- he summarized.

Recall

The Third Appellate Administrative Court ruled that TCC employees do not have the right to detain citizens and forcibly deliver them to centers. This can only be done by the police if a person is wanted.

Yevhen Ustimenko

