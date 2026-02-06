Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outages

The Russian city of Belgorod was subjected to a missile attack on the night of Friday, February 6. This was reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

It is noted that as a result of the missile strike, the Belgorod CHP and the Fruzenka substation suffered serious damage.

Beautiful footage of the missile strike on the Belgorod CHP - reads one of the posts.

The information about the attack was confirmed by the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

There is serious damage. I went to the scene. In 35 minutes, we will hold a meeting. We will thoroughly assess the extent of the destruction and make decisions on further actions. I will definitely get in touch. - the official noted.

Meanwhile, local residents report power, water, and heating outages in the region.

On February 3, a blackout occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod and the region. It is reported that there was no electricity and communication problems in the Russian region.

