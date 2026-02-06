Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outages

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 20154 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 20249 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 21254 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 33594 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 67553 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 29249 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 28120 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22262 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15133 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 14704 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
4.4m/s
81%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 21561 views
Zelenskyy sharply reacted to Moscow's "signals" regarding the occupied territoriesFebruary 5, 01:56 PM • 3808 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 11410 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideo06:35 PM • 4604 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules08:38 PM • 4204 views
Publications
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules08:38 PM • 4362 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 20154 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 67551 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 69547 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 99480 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sadovyi
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Lviv
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideo06:35 PM • 4716 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 11475 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 21675 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 25528 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 51825 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Facebook

Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

On the night of February 6, Russian Belgorod was subjected to a missile attack, damaging the thermal power plant and the Frunzenskaya substation. The governor confirmed serious destruction, and residents report water, electricity, and heating outages.

Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outages

The Russian city of Belgorod was subjected to a missile attack on the night of Friday, February 6. This was reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the missile strike, the Belgorod CHP and the Fruzenka substation suffered serious damage.

Beautiful footage of the missile strike on the Belgorod CHP

- reads one of the posts.

The information about the attack was confirmed by the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

There is serious damage. I went to the scene. In 35 minutes, we will hold a meeting. We will thoroughly assess the extent of the destruction and make decisions on further actions. I will definitely get in touch.

- the official noted.

Meanwhile, local residents report power, water, and heating outages in the region.

Recall

On February 3, a blackout occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod and the region. It is reported that there was no electricity and communication problems in the Russian region.

Explosions heard in Belgorod: damage to energy facilities reported24.01.26, 22:35 • 7581 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity