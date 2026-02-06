Missile attack on Russian Belgorod: local residents report water, electricity, and heating outages
On the night of February 6, Russian Belgorod was subjected to a missile attack, damaging the thermal power plant and the Frunzenskaya substation. The governor confirmed serious destruction, and residents report water, electricity, and heating outages.
The Russian city of Belgorod was subjected to a missile attack on the night of Friday, February 6. This was reported by UNN with reference to local publics.
It is noted that as a result of the missile strike, the Belgorod CHP and the Fruzenka substation suffered serious damage.
Beautiful footage of the missile strike on the Belgorod CHP
The information about the attack was confirmed by the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov.
There is serious damage. I went to the scene. In 35 minutes, we will hold a meeting. We will thoroughly assess the extent of the destruction and make decisions on further actions. I will definitely get in touch.
Meanwhile, local residents report power, water, and heating outages in the region.
On February 3, a blackout occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod and the region. It is reported that there was no electricity and communication problems in the Russian region.
