Missile attack on Myrnohrad: number of wounded rises to 11

At least 11 people were injured as a result of a Russian missile attack on Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, including a 16-year-old boy. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to the investigation, on March 10, 2024, at about 03:00, Russian occupation forces allegedly attacked Myrnohrad with S-300 missiles. They hit a residential neighborhood of the city.

As a result of hostile shelling, 11 people were wounded - a 16-year-old boy, five women and the same number of men aged 34 to 95 - law enforcement officers summarized.

It is noted that all victims received emergency medical care. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, cut wounds, multiple abrasions, closed head injury and concussion.

In addition, the shelling damaged at least 17 multi-storey buildings and 27 cars

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

Prosecutors continue to take all possible and appropriate measures to document Russian war crimes against the civilian population of the region.

According to Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, on March 9, one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling .