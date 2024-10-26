Missile attack on Dnipro: the number of injured has increased to 19 people, there are dead
Kyiv • UNN
A nighttime rocket attack in Dnipro injured 19 people, including 4 children. A residential building was destroyed, high-rise buildings and a medical facility were damaged, and three people were killed.
In Dnipro, after the attack by the occupiers, the number of victims increased to 19 people, including 4 children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
At night, the city of Dnipro came under rocket attacks, partially destroying a two-story residential building. The shelling also damaged several apartment buildings and a medical facility.
Rescuers pulled three dead from the rubble and managed to rescue one woman. She was promptly handed over to doctors for medical care. In total, according to preliminary data, 19 people were injured, including four children.
Psychologists are working at the scene to provide support to the victims. More than 60 rescuers and 18 vehicles of the State Emergency Service are involved in the aftermath of the attack.
