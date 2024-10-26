Man rescued from rubble in Dnipro after missile strike: children injured
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers unblock a man from the rubble after a rocket attack in Dnipro. Among the 14 injured are four children, one in serious condition.
In Dnipro, rescuers unblocked a man from the rubble after a rocket attack. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Details
In addition, 14 people have been reported injured, including four children.
One of the children is in serious condition.
Emergency services continue to work at the scene, providing assistance to the victims and conducting rescue operations.
