Enemy strikes at Dnipro: casualties rise to 3
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipro, a rocket attack killed three people and wounded ten, including two children. Four residential buildings, a medical facility and cars were damaged.
Unfortunately, three people have already been killed in Dnipro as a result of a rocket attack. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Recall
Earlier, two women were reported dead, and new data confirmed the death of another person. The attack injured 10 people, including two children.
The rocket attack caused significant damage to the city's infrastructure: four residential buildings, a medical facility and several cars were damaged. Emergency services are working at the scene to help the victims and record the consequences of the attack.
