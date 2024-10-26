Nighttime rocket attack on Dnipro: 2 women killed, casualties and damage growing
Kyiv • UNN
Two women were killed and 10 people were injured, including two children, as a result of the rocket attack on Dnipro. Four residential buildings, a medical facility and cars were damaged.
Two women were killed in Dnipro as a result of rocket attacks by the Russian army on October 25 at about 23:00. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Add
Also, as of 00:30, there are 10 victims, including a 17-year-old boy who was hospitalized in moderate condition. In addition, an 8-year-old child is among the injured.
Recall
The attack damaged four residential buildings in different parts of the city, including a partially destroyed two-story residential building. The explosions also damaged a medical facility and nearby vehicles.
All emergency services are working at the sites of the attacks. Police officers are recording the aftermath of the attack and providing assistance to the victims.
Terrorists shelled Dnipro: 9 people were injured, including an 8-year-old girl26.10.24, 00:27 • 18462 views