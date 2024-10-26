Terrorists shelled Dnipro: 9 people were injured, including an 8-year-old girl
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy strike in Dnipro injured 9 people, including an 8-year-old girl, four of them hospitalized. A two-story building was partially destroyed, and one person may be trapped under the rubble.
All 9 people, including an 8-year-old girl, were injured in Dnipro due to a terrorist strike. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
Add
According to doctors, the child's condition is moderate. In addition, 4 of the 9 victims were hospitalized.
The explosion partially destroyed a two-story residential building, with one person still trapped under the rubble, according to preliminary information. Rescuers are actively working at the scene, conducting search operations.
In addition, four more apartment buildings and one medical facility were damaged. The city authorities urged residents to be careful and follow official reports.
Rocket attack in Dnipro damages residential buildings and causes fire25.10.24, 23:40 • 19342 views