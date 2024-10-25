Rocket attack in Dnipro damages residential buildings and causes fire
Kyiv • UNN
A missile strike on Dnipro damaged residential buildings and started a fire. Rescuers are working to extinguish the fire, and local authorities are urging residents to take shelter.
In Dnipro, a rocket attack damaged a residential building. In addition, a fire broke out. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
Add
According to the information, rescue services are working to eliminate the fire. Details of the incident are currently being investigated.
The authorities urge residents to stay in a safe place until the air raid is over and to take care of themselves.
Recall
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported enemy ballistic missiles on Dnipro; later, it was reported that explosions were heard in the city.
Explosions in two major cities of Ukraine: The enemy used two ballistic missiles25.10.24, 23:06 • 23230 views