Missile attack on Cherkasy: six injured and fires

On the night of Thursday, July 24, Cherkasy was subjected to a missile attack. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, according to preliminary data, six people were injured as a result of the attack.

We have several fires around the city. All services are working - Taburets said.

Earlier, the mayor of Cherkasy, Anatoliy Bondarenko, warned residents of Cherkasy about the danger.

"Cherkasy residents! Please close your windows, details later," the mayor of the regional center urged.

Recall

On the night of July 12, explosions were heard in Cherkasy and its surroundings.

In Cherkasy, Russians attacked with a drone: there is damage and a seriously wounded person