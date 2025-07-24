Missile attack on Cherkasy: six injured and fires

$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:24 PM • 12471 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 30393 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 20448 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 20313 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 52372 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 89561 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 12:48 PM • 57687 views
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Exclusive
July 23, 12:21 PM • 86127 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 180610 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
July 23, 09:26 AM • 150496 views
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
73%
748mm
Popular news
Macron sues blogger in US for defamation against his wifeJuly 23, 06:47 PM • 9290 views
Ukraine insists on an unconditional ceasefire - UmerovJuly 23, 07:18 PM • 6862 views
Personnel rotations took place in the Cabinet of Ministers: who received high positions10:48 PM • 11048 views
Ukraine put forward three key priorities at the Istanbul talks - Umerov01:40 AM • 12293 views
Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attack02:54 AM • 5576 views
Publications
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 89554 views
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Exclusive
July 23, 10:37 AM • 180607 views
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expectJuly 23, 06:28 AM • 237284 views
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire signJuly 23, 05:00 AM • 268078 views
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviationJuly 22, 10:46 AM • 278223 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Hakan Fidan
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Turkey
Istanbul
United States
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 141896 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 263198 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 349766 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 356109 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 346080 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
MIM-23 Hawk
M2 Bradley
Airbus A320 series

Missile attack on Cherkasy: six injured and fires

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1528 views

On the night of July 24, Cherkasy was subjected to a missile attack, as a result of which six people were injured. Several fires were recorded in the city, all services are working at the impact sites.

Missile attack on Cherkasy: six injured and fires

On the night of Thursday, July 24, Cherkasy was subjected to a missile attack. This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, according to preliminary data, six people were injured as a result of the attack.

We have several fires around the city. All services are working

- Taburets said.

Earlier, the mayor of Cherkasy, Anatoliy Bondarenko, warned residents of Cherkasy about the danger.

"Cherkasy residents! Please close your windows, details later," the mayor of the regional center urged.

Recall

On the night of July 12, explosions were heard in Cherkasy and its surroundings.

In Cherkasy, Russians attacked with a drone: there is damage and a seriously wounded person06.05.25, 12:38 • 7371 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ukraine
Cherkasy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9