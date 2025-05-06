In Cherkasy, Russians attacked with a drone: there is damage and a seriously wounded person

$41.600.11
Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 7472 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children returned to school, the animal will be examined for rabies

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 24616 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 26616 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 34329 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 66680 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 40448 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 37662 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 56771 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 128447 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 201137 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Publications
Exclusives
"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

May 6, 02:03 AM • 38158 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 43115 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 40482 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 21790 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM • 24523 views
The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 24582 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 66657 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 101965 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 201130 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 194666 views
Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 11094 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 22137 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 40810 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 20920 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 85224 views
In Cherkasy, Russians attacked with a drone: there is damage and a seriously wounded person

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4510 views

A Russian drone struck Cherkasy, wounding a man who is in serious condition. A shop and a private enterprise were damaged, and sappers are examining the area.

In Cherkasy, Russians attacked with a drone: there is damage and a seriously wounded person

Cherkasy was attacked by a Russian drone, there is a victim, said the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration Ihor Taburets and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The occupiers attacked civilians again. A shop and a private enterprise were damaged. A man was wounded - he is in serious condition in the hospital. Doctors are fighting for his life

- reported in the State Emergency Service.

According to Taburets, the Cherkasy region was under enemy fire since the morning. "The enemy's targets were attacked by air defense forces and means. 10 UAVs were destroyed within our territory," the head of the Regional State Administration said.

Taburets clarified that a man in Cherkasy was injured "as a result of the fall of a strike drone".

Sappers, as indicated in the State Emergency Service, are examining the territory for the presence of explosive objects.

54 out of 136 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine06.05.25, 10:52 • 7500 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Cherkassy
