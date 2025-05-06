In Cherkasy, Russians attacked with a drone: there is damage and a seriously wounded person

Cherkasy was attacked by a Russian drone, there is a victim, said the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration Ihor Taburets and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Tuesday, writes UNN.

The occupiers attacked civilians again. A shop and a private enterprise were damaged. A man was wounded - he is in serious condition in the hospital. Doctors are fighting for his life - reported in the State Emergency Service.

According to Taburets, the Cherkasy region was under enemy fire since the morning. "The enemy's targets were attacked by air defense forces and means. 10 UAVs were destroyed within our territory," the head of the Regional State Administration said.

Taburets clarified that a man in Cherkasy was injured "as a result of the fall of a strike drone".

Sappers, as indicated in the State Emergency Service, are examining the territory for the presence of explosive objects.

