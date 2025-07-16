$41.820.01
Misappropriation of over UAH 7 million: directors and heads of a medical institution in Kyiv region suspected of embezzling funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

The former director of a medical institution in Obukhiv district and four accomplices have been notified of suspicion of abuse of office. They entered false information about medical services provided, which led to the unjustified accrual of over UAH 7 million.

Misappropriation of over UAH 7 million: directors and heads of a medical institution in Kyiv region suspected of embezzling funds

The defendants are suspected of entering inaccurate information into the electronic healthcare system regarding medical services provided to the population.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

The former director of one of the medical institutions in Obukhiv district and four of her accomplices have been notified of suspicion of abuse that led to the illegal receipt of budget funds allocated by the National Health Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, this was carried out by entering inaccurate information into the electronic healthcare system regarding medical services provided to the population.

Under the procedural guidance of the Obukhiv District Prosecutor's Office, the former director of one of the medical institutions in Obukhiv district and four of her accomplices – the former medical director, medical director, head of department, and chief accountant – were notified of suspicion of abuse of power (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- informs the Prosecutor General's Office.

Medical services were not actually provided, but data was entered

According to the investigation, the former director of the institution concluded agreements with the NHSU on medical care for the population.

Her accomplices, according to the agreement, entered inaccurate information into the electronic healthcare system about the full provision of medical services that were not actually provided.

According to the conclusions of the forensic economic examination, such actions by officials led to the unjustified accrual of more than UAH 7 million in funds to the medical institution.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

Recall

A scheme was exposed in Ukraine involving officials of a number of healthcare institutions embezzling millions of budget funds allocated to help critically ill patients. Law enforcement officers are checking the involvement of officials of the National Health Service of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Earlier, UNN reported that in Cherkasy, the head of one of the city's medical institutions is suspected of embezzling over UAH 2.4 million in budget funds allocated to one of the medical institutions of the Cherkasy City Council.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
