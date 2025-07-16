Misappropriation of over UAH 7 million: directors and heads of a medical institution in Kyiv region suspected of embezzling funds

The defendants are suspected of entering inaccurate information into the electronic healthcare system regarding medical services provided to the population.

Details

The former director of one of the medical institutions in Obukhiv district and four of her accomplices have been notified of suspicion of abuse that led to the illegal receipt of budget funds allocated by the National Health Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, this was carried out by entering inaccurate information into the electronic healthcare system regarding medical services provided to the population.

Under the procedural guidance of the Obukhiv District Prosecutor's Office, the former director of one of the medical institutions in Obukhiv district and four of her accomplices – the former medical director, medical director, head of department, and chief accountant – were notified of suspicion of abuse of power (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - informs the Prosecutor General's Office.

Medical services were not actually provided, but data was entered

According to the investigation, the former director of the institution concluded agreements with the NHSU on medical care for the population.

Her accomplices, according to the agreement, entered inaccurate information into the electronic healthcare system about the full provision of medical services that were not actually provided.

According to the conclusions of the forensic economic examination, such actions by officials led to the unjustified accrual of more than UAH 7 million in funds to the medical institution.

A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

Recall

