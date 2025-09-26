"Mirror response": Ukraine bans entry for three Hungarian military officials - Sybiha

Ukraine has banned three Hungarian military officials from entering the country, a move that mirrors Budapest's actions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on Friday, UNN reports.

We have imposed an entry ban on three high-ranking Hungarian military officials. This is our mirrored response to Hungary's previous baseless entry ban on our military officials. - wrote Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sybiha on X.

The minister emphasized: "Every act of disrespect from Hungary will be met with an adequate response, especially disrespect towards our military."

Recall

Hungary banned Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Drone Systems, from entering the country. This happened after the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline.

In response to Hungary's actions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that official Kyiv would take reciprocal measures.