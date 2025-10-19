Minus 1000 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the combat losses of the Russian Federation

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
October 18, 09:14 PM • 16029 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 30487 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 31068 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 35502 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 47541 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 69280 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 47206 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 49290 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 36965 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 25807 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
94%
748mm
Popular news
Most Germans against Bürgergeld payments to Ukrainian refugeesOctober 18, 10:28 PM • 12047 views
Shahed analogue with artificial intelligence: US and Ukraine create drone with a flight range of up to 1600 kmOctober 18, 11:56 PM • 7106 views
Financial and military support for Ukraine from the West has significantly decreased - MediaOctober 19, 12:21 AM • 10657 views
Russia has started manufacturing a prototype of the single-engine Su-75 fighter jet02:24 AM • 3818 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisser04:31 AM • 6178 views
Publications
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 96303 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 119068 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 143047 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 107653 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 132670 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 26454 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 41690 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 46970 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 74728 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 121414 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
The Washington Post
The Guardian
Su-57

Minus 1000 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the combat losses of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1580 views

On October 18, the Russian army lost 1,000 servicemen, a tank, and 45 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.10.25 amount to 1,130,180 personnel eliminated.

Minus 1000 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the combat losses of the Russian Federation

Over the past day, October 18, Russia lost another 1,000 servicemen, a tank, and 45 artillery systems in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.10.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1,130,180 (+1,000) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11,268 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,399 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 33,834 (+45)
          • MLRS ‒ 1,524 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1,228 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 71,967 (+444)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3,864 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 64,798 (+126)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3,980 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of October 18, 116 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most tense situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Russian army attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 39 times.

                              Russian troops advanced in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions - DeepState18.10.25, 23:36 • 2942 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Martial law
                              War in Ukraine
                              Skirmishes
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine