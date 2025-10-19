Minus 1000 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated the combat losses of the Russian Federation

Over the past day, October 18, Russia lost another 1,000 servicemen, a tank, and 45 artillery systems in the war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 19.10.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,130,180 (+1,000) killed

tanks ‒ 11,268 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,399 (+3)

artillery systems ‒ 33,834 (+45)

MLRS ‒ 1,524 (+2)

air defense systems ‒ 1,228 (0)

aircraft ‒ 428 (0)

helicopters ‒ 346 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 71,967 (+444)

cruise missiles ‒ 3,864 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 64,798 (+126)

special equipment ‒ 3,980 (0)

Data is being updated.

Since the beginning of October 18, 116 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most tense situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Russian army attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 39 times.

