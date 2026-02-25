Ministry of Justice files lawsuit to seize assets of ex-MP Tsariov

The Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to recover the assets of former MP Oleh Tsarov. This was reported by the ministry's press service, according to UNN.

On February 24, 2026, the Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court against Tsarov Oleh Anatoliyovych for the application of sanctions against him - the report says.

It is reported that Tsarov was a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the IV-VII convocations, a member of the Party of Regions faction, and also held the position of "speaker of the parliament" of the so-called "Novorossiya" - an association of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic" - quasi-state entities created by the Russian Federation on the territory of the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The agency also reminded that Tsarov has two convictions, by which he was found guilty of committing criminal offenses under Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Since 2014, Tsarov has been engaged in public activities, including through the media, aimed at changing the borders of the territory and state border of Ukraine, spreading public calls for a violent change of the constitutional order of Ukraine, and since 2022 - aimed at supporting and justifying the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine. Also, the Respondent participated in financing actions committed to change the borders of the territory and state border of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine. The Ministry of Justice has claimed assets owned indirectly by Tsarov O.A. through his wife Tsaryova Larysa Anatoliyivna and son Tsarov Maksym Olehovych, including 21 land plots, buildings and structures in Dnipropetrovsk region, corporate rights, etc. - added the Ministry of Justice.

