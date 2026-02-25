Ministry of Justice files lawsuit to seize assets of ex-MP Tsariov

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
04:34 PM • 1644 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 4544 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 15053 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 14985 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 15495 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 25589 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 21626 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 25041 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 22368 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 19223 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.6m/s
92%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine's EU accession in 2027 is unrealistic - Austrian government ministerFebruary 25, 08:33 AM • 5230 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 23001 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhotoFebruary 25, 10:09 AM • 11379 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in BaliFebruary 25, 11:07 AM • 15503 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 15863 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 15054 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 25589 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 48462 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 58373 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 76068 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Jonas Gahr Støre
Kaori Sakamoto
Actual places
Ukraine
Norway
Lviv
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 20320 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 23951 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 26383 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 30298 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 38591 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
Gold

Ministry of Justice files lawsuit to seize assets of ex-MP Tsariov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

The Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) to seize the assets of Oleh Tsariov, a former MP of the IV-VII convocations. Tsariov is accused of encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and supporting the Russian invasion.

Ministry of Justice files lawsuit to seize assets of ex-MP Tsariov

The Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to recover the assets of former MP Oleh Tsarov. This was reported by the ministry's press service, according to UNN

On February 24, 2026, the Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court against Tsarov Oleh Anatoliyovych for the application of sanctions against him 

- the report says. 

It is reported that Tsarov was a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the IV-VII convocations, a member of the Party of Regions faction, and also held the position of "speaker of the parliament" of the so-called "Novorossiya" - an association of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" and "Luhansk People's Republic" - quasi-state entities created by the Russian Federation on the territory of the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The agency also reminded that Tsarov has two convictions, by which he was found guilty of committing criminal offenses under Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 3 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Since 2014, Tsarov has been engaged in public activities, including through the media, aimed at changing the borders of the territory and state border of Ukraine, spreading public calls for a violent change of the constitutional order of Ukraine, and since 2022 - aimed at supporting and justifying the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine. Also, the Respondent participated in financing actions committed to change the borders of the territory and state border of Ukraine in violation of the procedure established by the Constitution of Ukraine. The Ministry of Justice has claimed assets owned indirectly by Tsarov O.A. through his wife Tsaryova Larysa Anatoliyivna and son Tsarov Maksym Olehovych, including 21 land plots, buildings and structures in Dnipropetrovsk region, corporate rights, etc. 

- added the Ministry of Justice. 

Recall 

Former MP Oleh Tsarov is suspected of financing the National Guard of the Russian Federation.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine