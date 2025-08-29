$41.260.06
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
06:25 AM • 19809 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 29251 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
August 28, 03:40 PM • 53379 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 01:53 PM • 58628 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 134218 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 69259 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
August 28, 11:21 AM • 78255 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113537 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
05:00 AM • 29260 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
August 28, 03:40 PM • 53388 views
MIA on those missing in 2022-2023 in the Bakhmut direction: there is very little information about them

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs acknowledges the lack of information about missing military personnel in the Bakhmut direction in 2022-2023. More than 10,000 bodies have been returned to Ukraine, which accounts for 69% of all repatriated since the beginning of the invasion.

MIA on those missing in 2022-2023 in the Bakhmut direction: there is very little information about them

The Ministry of Internal Affairs admitted that there is very little information regarding military personnel missing in action in 2022-2023, specifically in the Bakhmut direction. This was announced by Anastasia Shydlovska, head of the Department for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances of the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

I want to admit that there is very little information about those missing in action in 2022-2023, specifically in the Bakhmut direction. There is such a problem, bodies are returned during repatriation from the Bakhmut direction, this is preliminary information that the aggressor country tells us, but it is not a very large number

- said Shydlovska.

Shydlovska stated that over 10,000 bodies returned in 2025 constitute 69% of all bodies returned through repatriation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. 

Over 10,000 bodies have been returned to the Homeland. This is 69% of all bodies that have been returned through repatriation since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Currently, the bodies of repatriated individuals are being distributed to forensic medical examination (FME) institutions in 20 regions and the city of Kyiv. In 2023, there were only 6 institutions working with repatriated bodies.

- Shydlovska said.

Repatriation of fallen soldiers: over 10,000 bodies returned this year29.08.25, 12:08 • 2464 views

She noted that measures are constantly being taken to increase the number of expert institutions that conduct full-profile DNA examinations.

In 2023, there were only 13 full-profile DNA examinations in the Ministry of Internal Affairs system. Currently, there are 20. This means that such laboratories operate in 20 regions. This year, three laboratories that conduct full-profile DNA examinations were also opened in the institutions of the Ministry of Health.

- said Shydlovska.

Shydlovska reminded that in 2024, a questionnaire for missing persons under special circumstances was introduced.

Our department actively assists in the search and identification of bodies and remains. At the beginning of our work, based on international experience, we introduced a questionnaire for missing persons under special circumstances. Many families used it and submitted questionnaires, and with the help of these questionnaires, if relatives attach high-quality photos of the missing person's face, as well as their special features, tattoos, we conduct a search using special software. This work began last year (in 2024 - ed.) in May. Currently, over 2,000 people have been identified as being in captivity using such software. This information is transferred to the National Police, the National Information Bureau, the SBU, and the Coordination Headquarters.

- Shydlovska reported.

More than 300 foreigners, military and civilian, are considered missing in Ukraine01.07.25, 16:53 • 963 views

Context

The Human Rights Media Initiative reported that Ukraine is investigating the fate of at least 3,000 military personnel missing in battles with the "Wagner" group.

According to "Mediazona", about 20,000 Wagner mercenaries died in the battles for Bakhmut. The command does not report how many Ukrainian soldiers died.

However, Ukrainian losses are significant. These include those killed, missing in action, and taken prisoner. The fate of thousands of them remains unknown.  

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv