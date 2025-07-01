More than 300 foreigners, military and civilian, are considered missing in Ukraine

More than 300 foreigners are considered missing in Ukraine. Information about them is placed in the Unified Register of Missing Persons, said Artur Dobroserdov, Commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances, during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

Information about missing persons and stateless persons is also included in the Unified Register of Missing Persons. As of today, more than 300 foreigners and stateless persons are considered missing. These include both military personnel and civilians. - said Dobroserdov.

Addition

The Unified Information Platform on Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances is an official portal created by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine to coordinate the search for persons missing under special circumstances and support their families.

It contains instructions on how to initiate a search, submit an application, provide DNA samples for identification, obtain an extract from the Unified Register of Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances, and learn about rights and social guarantees.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine simplified the procedure for obtaining information about missing or captured military personnel from the register of war veterans.

From now on, able-bodied parents of captured or missing war veterans under special circumstances can obtain relevant information in the form of an extract from the register.