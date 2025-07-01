$41.780.14
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 2806 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 10329 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 43390 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM • 32127 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 45245 views
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 118142 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 122618 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 58335 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 115362 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 176379 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 43390 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 06:15 AM • 118142 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
July 1, 05:50 AM • 122619 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work
June 30, 02:37 PM • 126109 views
More than 300 foreigners, military and civilian, are considered missing in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

More than 300 foreigners and stateless persons, including military and civilians, are considered missing in Ukraine. Data on them is contained in the Unified Register created by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

More than 300 foreigners, military and civilian, are considered missing in Ukraine

More than 300 foreigners are considered missing in Ukraine. Information about them is placed in the Unified Register of Missing Persons, said Artur Dobroserdov, Commissioner for Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances, during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

Information about missing persons and stateless persons is also included in the Unified Register of Missing Persons. As of today, more than 300 foreigners and stateless persons are considered missing. These include both military personnel and civilians.

- said Dobroserdov.

Addition

The Unified Information Platform on Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances is an official portal created by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine to coordinate the search for persons missing under special circumstances and support their families.

It contains instructions on how to initiate a search, submit an application, provide DNA samples for identification, obtain an extract from the Unified Register of Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances, and learn about rights and social guarantees.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine simplified the procedure for obtaining information about missing or captured military personnel from the register of war veterans.

From now on, able-bodied parents of captured or missing war veterans under special circumstances can obtain relevant information in the form of an extract from the register.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine
