Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Ministry of Education and Science strengthens checks on candidates for jobs in schools and kindergartens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1526 views

The government has tightened requirements for job candidates in educational institutions by mandating certificates of no criminal record and no bullying. The new rules are in place to protect children from individuals with a criminal past.

Ministry of Education and Science strengthens checks on candidates for jobs in schools and kindergartens

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine is strengthening security requirements for candidates applying for jobs in schools and kindergartens. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the government adopted the relevant decision on March 6, 2026. Its goal is to ensure the safety of children and establish a clear procedure for checking people who plan to work in educational institutions.

The new rules apply to candidates for positions in preschool and general secondary education institutions. The document defines the criteria by which a person cannot be admitted to work with children.

The grounds for refusing employment may be the presence of a criminal record for criminal offenses or crimes against children. Restrictions also apply to persons who have been brought to administrative responsibility for domestic violence, bullying, or failure to fulfill their duties regarding the upbringing of children.

NMT-2026: MES determined dates for main and additional sessions27.02.26, 19:06 • 3358 views

From now on, to get a job in a kindergarten, a candidate must provide an extract from "Diia" about the absence of a criminal record. To work in a school, it will be necessary to submit an extract about the absence of a criminal record, as well as a certificate from the National Police about the absence of offenses related to bullying or cruel treatment of children.

The ministry noted that such a mechanism will prevent the employment of persons who may pose a threat to children and will contribute to the formation of a safe educational environment.

It is also emphasized that the new procedure complies with Ukraine's international obligations, in particular the provisions of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The Ukrainian government has allocated UAH 3 billion to support science06.03.26, 18:02 • 3696 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyEducation
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine