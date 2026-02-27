NMT-2026: MES determined dates for main and additional sessions

$43.210.03
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 4602 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 10944 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 21257 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 24159 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 32286 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 48448 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 43763 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 38223 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32685 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 52713 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
Russia's war machine under pressure, regions experience revenue decline - mediaFebruary 27, 10:09 AM • 10417 views
DNA of mother of kidnapped Ukrainian checked in Bali after body fragments foundFebruary 27, 11:04 AM • 9742 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 15354 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 10836 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 7874 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal04:38 PM • 3250 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine03:45 PM • 5184 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 7958 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 10887 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 15410 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Ukraine
Slovakia
Hungary
United States
State Border of Ukraine
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhoto04:49 PM • 1006 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 23319 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 20599 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 51225 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 60698 views
NMT-2026: MES determined dates for main and additional sessions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has announced the key stages of the NMT in 2026. The testing will take place within the main and additional sessions in Ukraine and abroad.

NMT-2026: MES determined dates for main and additional sessions

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has announced the key stages of the national multi-subject test in 2026. The testing will take place within the main and additional sessions both in Ukraine and abroad. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, according to UNN.

Details

The main session of the NMT-2026 will last from May 20 to June 25. Registration for participation will take place from March 5 to April 2. Until April 7, participants will be able to make changes to their personal accounts if necessary. The results of the main session are planned to be published by July 3.

An additional session is provided for those who, for valid reasons, could not take part in the main one. Registration for it will last from May 11 to 16, and changes to personal data can be made until May 21. The testing itself will take place from July 17 to 24, and the results are promised to be published by July 29.

The Ministry of Education and Science emphasizes that the list of countries and cities abroad where the NMT can be taken will be published by March 3. Applicants are advised to check the information in their personal accounts in advance and plan their participation taking into account the established deadlines.

Thus, the NMT-2026 will be held according to a clearly defined schedule, and applicants should carefully monitor the registration and testing deadlines so as not to lose the opportunity to participate.

Recall

Higher education institutions have started training zero-year students within the framework of the "Winter Admission" project. 88 higher education institutions submitted documents for the implementation of the program, 78 of them in the sphere of management of the Ministry of Education and Science.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

