NMT-2026: MES determined dates for main and additional sessions

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has announced the key stages of the national multi-subject test in 2026. The testing will take place within the main and additional sessions both in Ukraine and abroad. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science, according to UNN.

The main session of the NMT-2026 will last from May 20 to June 25. Registration for participation will take place from March 5 to April 2. Until April 7, participants will be able to make changes to their personal accounts if necessary. The results of the main session are planned to be published by July 3.

An additional session is provided for those who, for valid reasons, could not take part in the main one. Registration for it will last from May 11 to 16, and changes to personal data can be made until May 21. The testing itself will take place from July 17 to 24, and the results are promised to be published by July 29.

The Ministry of Education and Science emphasizes that the list of countries and cities abroad where the NMT can be taken will be published by March 3. Applicants are advised to check the information in their personal accounts in advance and plan their participation taking into account the established deadlines.

Thus, the NMT-2026 will be held according to a clearly defined schedule, and applicants should carefully monitor the registration and testing deadlines so as not to lose the opportunity to participate.

