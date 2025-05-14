Ministry of Economy on investment fund management under agreement with the US: the system will be equal

$41.500.04
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
12:09 PM • 19637 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 32900 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM • 59632 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 53802 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 62875 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145404 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 60382 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 161465 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 88767 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 95120 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Popular news

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

May 14, 04:19 AM • 72363 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 64274 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 56642 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 42263 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 38022 views
UNN Lite

Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 12314 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 17686 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 26569 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 55144 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 113566 views
Ministry of Economy on investment fund management under agreement with the US: the system will be equal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

The US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund will have equal management. Key decisions will be made unanimously by representatives of both countries.

Ministry of Economy on investment fund management under agreement with the US: the system will be equal

The US Reconstruction Investment Fund will have equal management with a balanced number of representatives from Ukraine and America. Critical decisions will be made unanimously.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The Ministry reported that the Fund's board of directors will include three managers from the Ukrainian side and three managers from the American side. They will be members of the Fund's Management Board and various committees. The key committees in the Fund's structure will be: 

  • Investment – representation will be 3 to 2 (majority from the US side);
    • Administrative – representation 2 to 2;· Auditing - representation 2 to 2;
      • Project Search Committee: 2 to 3 (majority from the Ukrainian side).

        The candidates for the board are appointed by: the PPP Agency (Agency for Public-Private Partnership Support of Ukraine) and the DFC (International Development Finance Corporation of the USA).

        The Ministry of Economy also reported that critical decisions will be made by the Fund's Management Board exclusively unanimously. That is, the parties will seek compromise.

        First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported on May 13 that Ukraine has completed all the necessary procedures for launching the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Fund. She also added that she handed over a note to the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the United States in Ukraine, Julie Davis.

        First Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev said that the United States should send Ukraine its diplomatic note on May 23, and then two commercial agreements necessary to launch the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Fund will enter into force.

        Addendum

        President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on the ratification of the agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States, which provides for the creation of an investment fund, where Ukraine retains control over resourcesи. 

        The Verkhovna Rada supported bill №13256 on amendments to the Budget Code as a basis for implementation of the agreement on mineral resources.

        The Agency for Public-Private Partnership Support of Ukraine and the International Development Finance Corporation of the USA (DFC) signed two commercial agreements necessary to launch the American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Fund.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyPolitics
        Yulia Sviridenko
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        United States
        Ukraine
