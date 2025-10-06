An official of the Ministry of Defense caused 322 million UAH in damages to the state through inefficient contracts: suspicion announced

According to the investigation, a high-ranking official of the Ministry of Defense did not check the suppliers' calculations and did not ensure the principles of economy. This, as a result, led to millions in losses. UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As UNN learned from its own sources, the person in question is Bohdan Khmelnytskyi.

Details

The acting director of the Department of State Procurement and Supply of Material Resources of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion.

According to the prosecutors' information, in 2022, the official, violating the requirements of legislation in the field of public procurement, concluded contracts on behalf of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine that were unprofitable for the state.

These were two agreements for the supply of drinking water for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As indicated, the person involved in the case did not analyze market prices and also neglected the suppliers' calculations. In addition, the official did not ensure the principles of economy and efficiency in the use of state funds, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Thus, the state suffered losses of 322 million hryvnias, the agency emphasizes.

The suspect is charged with a criminal offense under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - negligent attitude of a military official to service, which caused grave consequences under martial law.

Pre-trial investigation is carried out by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the SBI with the operational support of the Main Operational Department of the SBI.

Recall

The former acting director of the Department of State Procurement of the Ministry of Defense was notified of suspicion of embezzlement of over UAH 1 billion.