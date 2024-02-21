ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Ministry of Defense introduces automated accounting systems in military units

Ministry of Defense introduces automated accounting systems in military units

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24048 views

The Ministry of Defense will introduce automated inventory and food accounting systems in military units to simplify logistics planning and reporting, as well as save time.

Military units will introduce automated systems for stock and food accounting. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explains that this solution will help in planning, accounting and reporting on logistics. 

In fact, it is a digitized logbook for products, fuels and lubricants, and inventory. For us, process automation means saving time. This is extremely important during the war. Bureaucracy should be a thing of the past

- said Deputy Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko. 

According to him, the ministry has approached  companies with relevant experience in building digital infrastructure. So far, one of the companies has agreed to help the Ministry of Defense on a volunteer basis

It is noted that automation will help:

  • improve management efficiency
  • reduce the number of errors due to human error
  • create a unified environment for storing electronic documents
  • speed up the execution of similar operations
  • increase audit efficiency 

The Ministry of Defense expects that the introduction of such a technical solution should primarily simplify the work of the heads of food, clothing and fuel and lubricants services in military units. 

For example, when it comes to food. From now on, the head of the food service, when preparing the menu for the week, will see in the program the number of products in the warehouse, what needs to be ordered, how much food will be used, and the calorie content of the dishes will be immediately adjusted

- Polovenko summarized.

The program has already been tested in several military units, and the final tests are currently taking place in the combat zone.  

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continues the process of digitalization of property in military units and warehouses

The automated management system for defense resources based on the System Analysis Program Development (SAP) has already been connected in 200 military units.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine

