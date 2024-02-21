Ministry of Defense introduces automated accounting systems in military units

Military units will introduce automated systems for stock and food accounting. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

The agency explains that this solution will help in planning, accounting and reporting on logistics.

In fact, it is a digitized logbook for products, fuels and lubricants, and inventory. For us, process automation means saving time. This is extremely important during the war. Bureaucracy should be a thing of the past - said Deputy Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko.

According to him, the ministry has approached companies with relevant experience in building digital infrastructure. So far, one of the companies has agreed to help the Ministry of Defense on a volunteer basis

Electronic reports and certificates of defense counsel: Ministry of Defense creates mobile application for military "Army+"

It is noted that automation will help:

improve management efficiency

reduce the number of errors due to human error

create a unified environment for storing electronic documents

speed up the execution of similar operations

increase audit efficiency

The Ministry of Defense expects that the introduction of such a technical solution should primarily simplify the work of the heads of food, clothing and fuel and lubricants services in military units.

For example, when it comes to food. From now on, the head of the food service, when preparing the menu for the week, will see in the program the number of products in the warehouse, what needs to be ordered, how much food will be used, and the calorie content of the dishes will be immediately adjusted - Polovenko summarized.

The program has already been tested in several military units, and the final tests are currently taking place in the combat zone.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine continues the process of digitalization of property in military units and warehouses

The automated management system for defense resources based on the System Analysis Program Development (SAP) has already been connected in 200 military units.