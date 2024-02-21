Electronic reports and certificates of defense counsel: Ministry of Defense creates mobile application for military "Army+"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 90355 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109256 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152015 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155921 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251855 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174509 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165717 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148375 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226682 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113080 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37969 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72301 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 40279 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 33431 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66034 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251855 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226682 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212652 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238367 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225104 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 90355 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66034 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 72301 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113231 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114115 views
Electronic reports and certificates of defense counsel: Ministry of Defense creates mobile application for military "Army+"

Electronic reports and certificates of defense counsel: Ministry of Defense creates mobile application for military "Army+"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25113 views

The Ministry of Defense is developing the Army+ mobile application to digitize military documents and services. The application is being developed by the Ministry of Defense jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The app is expected to be launched in the summer.

A team of IT specialists from the Ministry of Defense is developing the Army+ mobile application, which will provide documents and services for the military.  This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, military personnel will have standardized report templates that can be signed and sent in a few clicks online. 

The Ministry of Defense is creating an app for the military. I often hear complaints from soldiers about excessive paperwork - filling out paper journals, endless reports. Our solution is to digitize as much as possible

- noted Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

In addition, the Army+ app will have: 

  • electronic ID card for defenders, which simplifies access to e-services and combat systems
  • a comprehensive knowledge base that is a source of reliable information about the service
  • feedback forms - so that the state can respond promptly to challenges based on real data
  • online training courses for self-development. 

Addendum

"Army+ is being developed by the Ministry of Defense jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The app is expected to be launched in the summer. 

Military units can keep accounting registers and supporting documents in electronic form - Ministry of Defense10.02.24, 14:19 • 32259 views

The app will make reporting automatic and convenient. We are creating a system that hears everyone. Our vision is a combat-ready army through mutual trust and innovation

- Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko emphasized.

Recall

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs plans to fully digitize veteran services so that Ukraine's defenders can access the necessary documents online without having to visit numerous government agencies.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

