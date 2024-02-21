Electronic reports and certificates of defense counsel: Ministry of Defense creates mobile application for military "Army+"

A team of IT specialists from the Ministry of Defense is developing the Army+ mobile application, which will provide documents and services for the military. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, military personnel will have standardized report templates that can be signed and sent in a few clicks online.

The Ministry of Defense is creating an app for the military. I often hear complaints from soldiers about excessive paperwork - filling out paper journals, endless reports. Our solution is to digitize as much as possible - noted Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

In addition, the Army+ app will have:

electronic ID card for defenders, which simplifies access to e-services and combat systems

a comprehensive knowledge base that is a source of reliable information about the service

feedback forms - so that the state can respond promptly to challenges based on real data

online training courses for self-development.

Addendum

"Army+ is being developed by the Ministry of Defense jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation. The app is expected to be launched in the summer.

Military units can keep accounting registers and supporting documents in electronic form - Ministry of Defense

The app will make reporting automatic and convenient. We are creating a system that hears everyone. Our vision is a combat-ready army through mutual trust and innovation - Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko emphasized.

Recall

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs plans to fully digitize veteran services so that Ukraine's defenders can access the necessary documents online without having to visit numerous government agencies.