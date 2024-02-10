ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Military units can keep accounting registers and supporting documents in electronic form - Ministry of Defense

Military units can keep accounting registers and supporting documents in electronic form - Ministry of Defense

Kyiv

The Ministry of Defense will allow military units to keep accounting registers and property registers only in electronic form to reduce bureaucracy and strengthen cybersecurity.

The Ministry of Defense has allowed military units to keep accounting registers and auxiliary documents (property journals) only in electronic form. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

Details

On average, a company commander currently spends 50-80% of his working time on bureaucracy. Accounting for property is one of the most time-consuming bureaucratic processes. The order creates opportunities for automation

 - said Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko.

From now on, military units will be able to keep accounting registers and auxiliary documents (property journals) only in electronic form and use the software for this purpose:

  • was commissioned by the Ministry of Defense;
  • approved for trial operation. In this case, the programs must meet all information security requirements (have a certificate of compliance with the CISS).

Currently, an example of such a program is SAP, the automated defense resource management system. It is the world's leading logistics system and is used by 28 NATO countries.

In order to switch to such programs, commanders or chiefs of military units that run their own military economy need to issue an order to use them. In case of transition, only electronic accounting remains, keeping paper journals and duplicating information is prohibited

- the Ministry of Defense noted.

At the same time, you can keep records of property in other programs without separate permission, such as Microsoft Office 365, until the transition. However, in this case, you do not need to print all the pages of the accounting journals - it is enough to periodically sign a summary statement during reconciliations.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense is working to strengthen Ukraine's cyber defense and information security by correcting gaps in legislation, creating a Cyber Security Operations Center, and attracting resources from an international IT coalition of 12 countries.

Contact us about advertising