Military units can keep accounting registers and supporting documents in electronic form - Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense has allowed military units to keep accounting registers and auxiliary documents (property journals) only in electronic form. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

On average, a company commander currently spends 50-80% of his working time on bureaucracy. Accounting for property is one of the most time-consuming bureaucratic processes. The order creates opportunities for automation - said Deputy Defense Minister Kateryna Chernogorenko.

From now on, military units will be able to keep accounting registers and auxiliary documents (property journals) only in electronic form and use the software for this purpose:

was commissioned by the Ministry of Defense;

approved for trial operation. In this case, the programs must meet all information security requirements (have a certificate of compliance with the CISS).



Currently, an example of such a program is SAP, the automated defense resource management system. It is the world's leading logistics system and is used by 28 NATO countries.

In order to switch to such programs, commanders or chiefs of military units that run their own military economy need to issue an order to use them. In case of transition, only electronic accounting remains, keeping paper journals and duplicating information is prohibited - the Ministry of Defense noted.

At the same time, you can keep records of property in other programs without separate permission, such as Microsoft Office 365, until the transition. However, in this case, you do not need to print all the pages of the accounting journals - it is enough to periodically sign a summary statement during reconciliations.

The Ministry of Defense is working to strengthen Ukraine's cyber defense and information security by correcting gaps in legislation, creating a Cyber Security Operations Center, and attracting resources from an international IT coalition of 12 countries.