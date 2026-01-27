Ministry of Defense fully digitized UAV supply for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense's Defense Procurement Agency (DOT) has fully digitized the supply of drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is stated on the ministry's website, writes UNN.

Details

To achieve this, the DOT-Chain Arsenal system was introduced, which allows for centralized management of operational-level supply and real-time tracking of resource movement.

The system operates at the stage when finished products are transferred to the military. It automates interaction with suppliers, ensures transparent distribution of drones, and generates high-quality data for management decisions in the field of defense supply, the Ministry of Defense explained.

In the future, DOT-Chain Arsenal will be extended to the supply of ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, ground vehicles, material assets, and fuels and lubricants.

Separately, DOT emphasized the cybersecurity of the system. DOT-Chain complies with the requirements of the Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 of the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the system developer has passed an assessment for compliance with the international information security standard ISO 27001.

