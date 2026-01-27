$43.130.01
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 2672 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 10910 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 11342 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 23449 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 17644 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 14391 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 24761 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 26130 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 17204 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Ministry of Defense fully digitized UAV supply for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

The Ministry of Defense has fully digitized the supply of drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine using the DOT-Chain Arsenal system. This allows for centralized management of supplies and real-time tracking of resource movement, automating interaction with suppliers.

Ministry of Defense fully digitized UAV supply for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense's Defense Procurement Agency (DOT) has fully digitized the supply of drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is stated on the ministry's website, writes UNN.

Details

To achieve this, the DOT-Chain Arsenal system was introduced, which allows for centralized management of operational-level supply and real-time tracking of resource movement.

The system operates at the stage when finished products are transferred to the military. It automates interaction with suppliers, ensures transparent distribution of drones, and generates high-quality data for management decisions in the field of defense supply, the Ministry of Defense explained.

Fedorov announced a deep audit of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine14.01.26, 12:38 • 3608 views

In the future, DOT-Chain Arsenal will be extended to the supply of ammunition, electronic warfare equipment, ground vehicles, material assets, and fuels and lubricants.

Separately, DOT emphasized the cybersecurity of the system. DOT-Chain complies with the requirements of the Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 of the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the system developer has passed an assessment for compliance with the international information security standard ISO 27001.

State Logistics Operator to supply State Special Transport Service with logistics nomenclature: Ministry of Defense reveals details27.01.26, 14:20 • 2558 views

Olga Rozgon

