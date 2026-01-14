Fedorov announced a deep audit of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A deep audit of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces will be conducted in Ukraine in the near future. This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, whose candidacy is being considered by the Verkhovna Rada for the post of Minister of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

In the near future, we will conduct a deep audit of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces to find additional opportunities to improve the financial and social level of support for servicemen. - says Fedorov.

He also noted that all details of future steps have already been communicated to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security.

I cannot announce all plans publicly, but the Committee on National Security is familiar with all the details. - he added.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has begun the procedure for appointing Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense. This may take approximately 45 minutes.