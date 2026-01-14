$43.180.08
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 4344 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM • 6652 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
06:55 AM • 10956 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 36374 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 36493 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 32915 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 34224 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 53298 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 28642 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
Fedorov announced a deep audit of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Mykhailo Fedorov, a candidate for the position of Minister of Defense, announced a forthcoming deep audit of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The audit aims to identify additional opportunities to improve the financial and social welfare of military personnel.

Fedorov announced a deep audit of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A deep audit of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces will be conducted in Ukraine in the near future. This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, whose candidacy is being considered by the Verkhovna Rada for the post of Minister of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

In the near future, we will conduct a deep audit of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces to find additional opportunities to improve the financial and social level of support for servicemen.

 - says Fedorov.

He also noted that all details of future steps have already been communicated to the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security.

I cannot announce all plans publicly, but the Committee on National Security is familiar with all the details.

- he added.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada has begun the procedure for appointing Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense. This may take approximately 45 minutes.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine