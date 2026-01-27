State Logistics Operator to supply State Special Transport Service with logistics nomenclature: Ministry of Defense reveals details

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The defense procurement agency "State Logistics Operator" will provide the State Special Transport Service of Ukraine (SSTSU) with logistics nomenclature. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

The relevant decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. From now on, the State Special Transport Service will form lists and determine the necessary volumes of goods and services, while the Agency will take on the full procurement cycle - from pre-contract preparation to the completion of supplies to the military of the SSTSU.

It is noted that the financing of procurements will be carried out within the current budget of the SSTSU and currently amounts to about UAH 2.9 billion per year.

Arsen Zhumadilov, Director of the State Logistics Operator Defense Procurement Agency, noted that the transfer of logistics procurements of the SSTSU to the Agency allows the Service to focus on performing its main tasks.

Instead, we take responsibility for systematic and transparent supply within their budget - Zhumadilov said.

