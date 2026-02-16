Ministry of Defense clarified conditions for military leave
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has provided clarifications regarding various types of leave for military personnel. The duration and preservation of monetary allowances depend on the status and conditions of service.
Details
The Ministry of Defense explained that not all leaves are the same in terms of conditions of provision. Some military personnel can take advantage of additional days off with the preservation of monetary support, while in other cases, the duration of leave and payments are determined by separate norms of legislation and the status of the serviceman.
The agency emphasized that the procedure for granting leave is regulated by current regulatory legal acts, and the decision regarding a specific serviceman is made taking into account the performance of tasks, service conditions, and the category of the military.
Recall
