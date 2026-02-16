Ministry of Defense clarified conditions for military leave

$43.100.11
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 4044 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 cases
01:44 PM • 14464 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station
12:57 PM • 16062 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
11:42 AM • 34879 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 23360 views
February 16, 09:37 AM
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 27921 views
February 16, 06:15 AM
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicion
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34350 views
February 16, 12:16 AM
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 36933 views
February 15, 09:07 PM
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
February 15, 02:11 PM • 75950 views
February 15, 02:11 PM
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

February 16, 07:18 AM
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - AP
February 16, 08:28 AM
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weather
01:26 PM
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician
01:28 PM
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongest
02:10 PM
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedings
02:10 PM
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedings
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station
01:44 PM • 14452 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
11:42 AM • 34864 views
February 15, 02:11 PM
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
February 15, 02:11 PM • 75940 views
February 13, 11:25 AM
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
February 13, 11:25 AM • 125694 views
01:26 PM
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician
February 16, 01:45 AM
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand
February 14, 11:20 PM
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter
February 14, 08:54 AM
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 million
February 13, 06:43 PM
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure
Ministry of Defense clarified conditions for military leave

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has provided clarifications regarding various types of leave for military personnel. The duration and preservation of monetary allowances depend on the status and conditions of service.

Ministry of Defense clarified conditions for military leave

Military personnel have different types of leave, and its duration and preservation of monetary support depend on their status and conditions of service. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense explained that not all leaves are the same in terms of conditions of provision. Some military personnel can take advantage of additional days off with the preservation of monetary support, while in other cases, the duration of leave and payments are determined by separate norms of legislation and the status of the serviceman.

The agency emphasized that the procedure for granting leave is regulated by current regulatory legal acts, and the decision regarding a specific serviceman is made taking into account the performance of tasks, service conditions, and the category of the military.

Recall

Since January, a single electronic address for appeals to the military ombudsman has been operating in Ukraine. Military personnel and their families can submit complaints by email or through the website.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

